Katherine Heigl Details Major Neck Surgical procedure: ‘I Am Now Bionic’

“Firefly Lane” star Katherine Heigl has shared that she is now “bionic” after present process main neck surgical procedure.

On Thursday, Heigl posted a photograph sporting a neck brace and revealed that she had surgical procedure to insert two titanium disks into her neck.

“Nicely…I’m now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can in all probability stand on my head for like hours,” Heigl wrote. “I’m not gonna attempt it simply but however give me a number of months and I’ll blow your thoughts!!”

In a put up a number of days prior, Heigl mentioned that she was in L.A. “to cope with a herniated disk” in her neck. After present process the surgical procedure, she penned her due to the workforce of medical doctors that “saved me from essentially the most excruciating ache I’ve ever skilled and blessed me with a brand new ache free lease on life.”

“I actually really feel like they deserve a giant large shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I’m gonna give it to them,” Heigl wrote. “@thebackdoctorapp thanks for treating me like a human being and giving me a lot of your time and a focus to assist me really perceive what to anticipate and what all my choices had been. Thanks to your great expertise and experience and for saving my neck! @cedarssinai in Marina del ray thanks to your unimaginable and compassionate care and a focus! Heading into surgical procedure and hospital stays is all the time a bit scary and also you guys couldn’t have made me really feel extra comfy or taken care of!”

Heigl additionally shared x-rays from earlier than and after the surgical procedure within the put up, displaying precisely the place the titanium disks are positioned.

Heigl ended the put up with a notice about St. Patrick’s Day: “Clearly I’ve been blessed with the luck of the Irish right now!”