Katherine Langford explains why she couldn’t return for 13 Reasons Why finale

**Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 4**

Katherine Langford has revealed why she couldn’t return for the ultimate season of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, the collection that launched her to worldwide stardom.

The actress performed Hannah Baker within the first two seasons of the teenager drama, a teenage lady who tragically commits suicide for causes which are step by step revealed because the story unfolds.

She didn’t seem within the third season, however followers had speculated she could movie a model new cameo for the fourth and last instalment, which landed on Netflix earlier this month.

Langford has revealed that this was not attainable because of scheduling conflicts together with her new collection Cursed, a fantasy drama loosely primarily based on Arthurian legend.

“I feel I used to be nonetheless filming Cursed, so I wasn’t capable of go in and shoot something,” she informed Digital Spy and different press. “It’s humorous as a result of I haven’t totally seen season three or 4 – however I’m making my manner by way of season three and watching season 4 now that that chapter’s closed.

Langford added: “I’m actually happy with everybody within the solid, and we’re nonetheless actually tight. In some ways, I already know what occurs and I’m simply so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a particular half instilled in all of our lives.”

Moderately than movie any new Hannah Baker scenes, producers used archive footage from the primary season to insert her into the finale, giving some added closure to the story of troubled highschool pupil Clay (Dylan Minnette).

