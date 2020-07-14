Katherine Langford on ‘closing the chapter’ of 13 Reasons Why and her new Netflix series

After breaking out in Netflix teen hit 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Langford is again on the streamer for one more challenge – and this time, she’s actually taking centre stage.

In Arthurian retelling Cursed, Langford performs future Woman of the Lake Nimue, a magical warrior who leads a revolution in opposition to a non secular cult – and in accordance with the actor, regardless of the two dramas variations returning to Netflix was a bit of a homecoming.

“13 Reasons Why was my first position and one thing that I’m so grateful for,” Langford instructed RadioTimes.com. “And clearly to have that nice relationship with Netflix is such a contented coincidence, as they’re the ones who’re additionally answerable for this story as properly.”

Nevertheless, Langford admitted that leaving 13 Reasons Why in its second season had given her some welcome respiratory room earlier than recommitting to a different lead position, including that she felt she’d grown and modified as an actor since saying goodbye to Hannah Baker.

“I feel it additionally feels good to have had that respiratory room, of closing that chapter two or three years in the past, and having the area to do a pair of different roles earlier than entering into one other enormous dedication like this series,” Langford defined.

“I really feel like I’ve grown much more as an individual, and hopefully extra as an actor, and that’s one thing that I hope I can proceed to do.”

Actually, she appears to assume that Cursed – which retells a forgotten chapter of Arthurian delusion full with new variations of Merlin and Arthur – is an opportunity to push herself even additional.

“I feel this explicit challenge is so particular to me,” she instructed us, “in the sense that it actually feels prefer it’s completely different to something I’ve achieved earlier than.

“And it additionally appears like I’m telling a unique story, in the sense that…it’s type of matured and grown in a manner, which I really feel I even have as an individual.

“We actually see Nimue go from being this younger girl to an grownup, actually coming into her womanhood. And I feel that’s a narrative or a journey that usually isn’t instructed, or we don’t see a lot of it.”

Feels like Langford’s followers would possibly see a really completely different aspect of her in her new lead position – and not simply because she’s leaving highschool behind for Camelot.

Cursed streams on Netflix on Friday 17th July