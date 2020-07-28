Kathy Beale to get new love interest in EastEnders

Love will likely be in the air for one Walford resident when EastEnders returns in September. Gillian Taylforth has confirmed her character Kathy Beale will likely be placing herself on the market and signing up to a relationship app in the hope of assembly a new man, and closely teased a new romance may very well be on the playing cards as a consequence.

Talking to Stacey Dooley in the most recent version of EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., Taylforth mentioned what was in retailer for Kathy post-lockdown with a robust trace a new face is about to sweep the cleaning soap legend off her toes.

“Kathy goes to go on a relationship app. She is older now and has been taking care of everybody else, it’s about time she was sorted and had a little bit of love in her life.

“She wants a pleasant gent in her life – who is aware of, she might meet the person of her goals!”

The final critical relationship Kathy had was with Masood Ahmed, sadly minimize brief when he left Walford for Australia in 2018 to attend son Tamwar’s marriage ceremony. Household tensions had brought about frictions all through the courtship, as Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) struggled to settle for his mum and colleague getting collectively, however since Mas went down below and left her behind, poor previous Kaff has been residing the one life.

Within the newest version of the cleaning soap’s backstage collection, filling the hole in the schedules throughout EastEnders’ transmission break attributable to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down manufacturing earlier this 12 months, Taylforth and Woodyatt mirrored on 35 years of taking part in mom and son.

The pair had been a part of the unique solid in the cleaning soap’s first episode again in 1985 and have been a part of quite a few enormous storylines, together with Kathy’s jaw-dropping return from the useless in the course of the 30th anniversary stay episode in 2015, 9 years after she was supposedly killed off display screen in a automobile crash.

Woodyatt mocked if Kathy is to get a new romantic companion they’d almost definitely be on a brief contract, as so most of the character’s love pursuits have met a sticky finish over time – first husband Pete Beale was killed by gangsters in 1993, whereas boyfriend and former Queen Vic landlord Eddie Royle was stabbed to demise by Nasty Nick Cotton in 1991.

Taylforth even admitted she was dubbed the ‘Black Widow’ of Walford as her alter ego had such rotten luck with the fellas. Let’s hope whoever comes into Kathy’s life doesn’t fall sufferer to the curse of Albert Sq..

