Kathy Griffin Gets Backlash for Tweet on Giving Trump Syringe With Air – Variety

Comic Kathy Griffin has as soon as once more stirred up controversy with a tweet about President Trump.

Griffin’s title grew to become trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening after she tweeted about stabbing the president with a syringe stuffed with air.

Her put up was in response to a tweet from CNN’s chief White Home correspondent Jim Acosta, who wrote “Trump at diabetes occasion at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Ought to I be?’”

Griffin commented on Acosta’s tweet, saying “Syringe with nothing however air inside it will do the trick. F— TRUMP.”

Griffin was referring to an air embolism, which is attributable to air bubbles coming into the physique’s circulatory system. The injection can block blood vessels and show deadly, and it’s much like when deep-sea divers get the bends.

The comic’s tweet had almost 2,000 feedback on it by Tuesday evening. A number of customers identified how she was threatening the lifetime of the president and that the Secret Service ought to get entangled.

Later, Griffin posted one other message with a screenshot of Trump’s tweet about how Twitter labeled one in all his posts about mail-in ballots as deceptive for the primary time.

“I really feel fairly goddamn superior now figuring out that I do know a hell of much more concerning the first modification than this mushroom,” she wrote.

In 2017, Griffin made headlines for posting a gory photograph that seemed like Trump’s decapitated head. She mentioned that the controversy triggered the Secret Service and Division of Justice to analyze her, and she or he was added to the No Fly Checklist of suspected terrorists.