Katia Itzel, Karen Díaz and Enedina Caudillo made history in Mexican arbitration by directing in Liga de Expansión MX

Katia Itzel García, second woman to be the central referee of a professional game in Mexico. Photo: LigaExpansiónMX

Mexican refereeing made history with an unprecedented episode on matchday five of the MX Expansion League. For the first time in history a men’s professional soccer game in Mexico was guided by a hat trick of women’s whistlers with Katia Itzel Garcia, Karen Diaz y Enedina Caudillo in the work It happened in the duel between Atlético La Paz and Celaya.

Although the emotions on the pitch Guaycura Stadium were absent with a scoreless tie between Baja Californians and Guanajuatenses, the match was marked by two historical events. In addition to what has already been mentioned, individually Katia Itzel became the second center-back to officiate an official men’s match throughout the history of football in the country and the first to do so in the category of payment.

The refereeing body was completed with Héctor Salvador Solorio as the fourth element. Regarding the actions on the pitch, the whistling admonished five soccer players: three from Atlético La Paz (Edgar Reyes, Fernando Monarrez and Adrián Justo) and two from Celaya (Leobardo López and Adolfo Ramírez). Also, Katia Itzel showed two red cards. The first to Francisco Ramírez, technical director of the Toros and the second to Jesús Ochoa, midfielder for the Atléticos.

Katia Itzel, Karen Díaz and Enedina Caudillo, the first triplet of women to referee a professional game in Mexico. Photo: LigaMXExpansión

The first whistler to break through professionally was Virginia Tovar Diaz, who in distant February 2004 was appointed to arbitrate the match between Irapuato and América in the debut and only case of a woman as central in the First Division. The clash corresponded to day six of the Clausura 2004. In total, Tovar directed four matches in the highest category.

“You have to have discipline and conviction. That you say ‘I can do it’. I had a lot of tournaments (to manage), but he didn’t change it for the emotion and satisfaction that refereeing in the First Division gave me here in Mexico. It is a goal that I achieved, an objective that I had set. people said i was crazy”, narrated Virginia for the microphones of the Mexican Football Federation.

Although she is recognized for the unusual precedent she left in history, she is not the only one. Isabel Tovarsister of Vicky, was another of the pioneers who made their way at a time when the stage was totally occupied by men. Although she did not serve as center back, Isabel “opened doors” as a flag bearer.

Virginia Tovar, the only female referee to lead in the First Division of Mexico. Photo: FMF

“I never imagined that I would achieve everything that was achieved. One of those was opening doors for women in arbitration. Now there are many very good referees in the First Division, who are elite”, commented the youngest of the Tovar and who currently serves as an advisor in La Liga MX Femenil and in Expansión.

The FMF has 13 women registered as whistlers at the beginning of the 2022-23 football year to lead in its various categories. Of that figure, six correspond to central referees: Francia Gonzáles, Priscila Eritzel Pérez, Katia Itzel GarciaDiana Stephania Pérez, Lizzet Amairany García and Karen Hernández.

As assistants are Karen Janett DiazMayra Alejandra Mora, Mayte Ivonne Chávez, Sandra Elizabeth Ramírez, Yuridia Carolina Briones, Enedina Caudillo and Jessica Fernanda Morales.

