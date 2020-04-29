Katie Couric Has Thoughts About Jennifer Aniston In Apple TV+’s The Morning Show

The Apple TV+ sequence was impressed by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter’s ebook, referred to as Prime of the Morning: Contained in the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The drama adopted Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Steve Carrell’s Mitch Kessler, who was fired following sexual assault allegations that in the end left Alex to battle for her job as anchor amidst the scandal. Katie Couric was lately requested about her impressions of the sequence, and whereas talking on the podcast The whole lot Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Couric stated that Aniston did properly, however that she was in the end lacking a key part in her portrayal. This is what Couric needed to say about her within the position: