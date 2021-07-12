Katie Kush Biography/Wiki, Age, Top, Profession, Footage & Extra

Katie Kush is an American actress and model, born on 21 April 1997 in San Tan Valley, Arizona, United States. Katie is particularly recognized for showing in Motion pictures and Internet Scenes and in this day and age we learn about in regards to the actress’s Early Lifestyles, Career, Non-public Lifestyles, and so forth. in Katie Kush Biography.

Katie Kush Early Lifestyles & Career

Born in Arizona, Katie made her Career debut in AV Industry at the age of 21 in 2018 and made her first shoot at Film Studio ‘E.C. Girls’. She then worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios embrace Pulse Distribution, Mile Over the top and Virtual Sin.

Who’s Katie Kush?

Katie Kush Biography/Wiki

Profile
Establish Katie Kush
Profession Actress & Model
Nationality American
Ethnicity/Descent Caucasian
Years Full of life 2018 – Present
Web Price (approx.) $350K USD

Debut & Awards
Debut In 2018 – As an Actress
Awards None

Non-public Lifestyles
Nick Establish / Degree Establish Bianca Dale
Kate
Born (Date of Get started) 21 April 1997
Age (as 2021) 24 Years Earlier
Birthplace San Tan Valley, Arizona, United States
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Taurus
Provide City Michigan, United States
Spare time activities/Behavior/Interests Traveling, Buying, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Mountain hiking, Dancing
Foods Conduct Non-Vegetarian
Faculty No longer Known
Faculty No longer Known
Coaching Qualification / Degree No longer Known

Family, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother No longer Known
Father No longer Known
Sister/Brother No longer Known
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend No longer Known
Husband/Spouse No longer Known
Daughter/Son/Youngsters No longer Known
Members of the family No longer Known
Buddies No longer Known

Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
Most sensible 160 cm
1.60 m
5 toes 3 in
Weight 52 KG
114 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Blue
Hair Color Blond
Decide Size 34B-26-34
Robe Size 38 (EU)
Shoe (Feet) Size 9
Tattoos Positive
Unique Choices Attractive Decide & Self assurance

Social Media
Instagram Instagram
Facebook No longer Known
Twitter No longer Known
YouTube No longer Known

