Katie Thurston Expected to Be ABC’s Next Star of ‘The Bachelorette’

The present season of “The Bachelor” hasn’t even come to an finish, however ABC is so impressed with one of Matt James’ present contestants, the community is almost set on its subsequent star of “The Bachelorette.”

Katie Thurston is all-but-sure to be the following “Bachelorette,” sources shut to the relationship present inform Selection. Whereas the community hasn’t made an absolute ultimate choice, Thurston — who made an enormous splash introducing herself with a vibrator this season — is the community’s prime decide to be the relationship present’s subsequent main girl, and two separate folks accustomed to the casting choice say you possibly can definitely guess on it.

ABC declined to reply to Selection‘s request. Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the relationship present, additionally declined to remark.

The community and studio hardly ever touch upon casting rumors circulating round “The Bachelor” franchise. Whereas a well-placed supply says Thurston being named “The Bachelorette” is a positive factor, casting choices can all the time change up till the final second, so nothing is ever sure in Bachelor Nation.

(A number of years again, contestant Caila Quinn was basically set as “The Bachelorette,” with ABC even rolling cameras in her hometown, however the community pulled a last-minute change, finally choosing JoJo Fletcher.)

In different phrases, something can occur. Nevertheless, insiders say the community is already discussing promo plans round Thurston, and that an announcement is anticipated imminently.

This previous weekend, “Bachelor” running a blog guru, Actuality Steve, first tweeted that Thurston was introduced as the brand new “Bachelorette” in the course of the taping of the “Girls Inform All” episode. Two insiders shut to manufacturing inform Selection that no announcement concerning “The Bachelorette” was truly filmed final week. (Actuality Steve later clarified his preliminary tweet, and acknowledged that an official announcement can be coming quickly.)

Thurston has turn out to be a fan-favorite on “The Bachelor,” which is presently airing its twenty fifth season. From the second of her limousine arrival when she launched herself to James with a vibrator in hand, she has been praised by followers on Twitter for her sex-positive storylines.

She has additionally emerged as a fierce supporter of her fellow feminine contestants, which is a stark distinction to some of the “imply women” garnering screen-time this season — and for a present that’s technically centered round girls combating for a similar man, Thurston’s “girls supporting girls” mentality is a breath of contemporary air.