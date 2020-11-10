Katihar Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Live Updates: BJP gains in Katihar, RJD slips after edge in trends

Bihar chunav result 2020 Live Updates: Voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 has been held and today (November 10) the deciding hour has come. There are a total of 243 assembly seats in Bihar. The results of which are going to be announced today. Katihar is part of the eastern region of Bihar. There are 6 seats including Katihar Assembly seat. In addition to Katihar Constituency Result Live Update, Kadwa Constituency Assembly Elections, Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Constituency result, Pranpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Manihari (Manihari Vidhan Sabha Constituency Live Result Updates) and Bari (Barari) Vidhan Sabha Constituency). Like other Bihar Vidhan Sabha Live Result seats, counting of votes on these 6 seats has started on today (November 10, 2020). Which party dominated all the 6 assembly seats of Katihar and who was the frontrunner in the victory, let us tell- Also Read – Bihar Chunav Parinam 2020 Live Updates: JDU expresses confidence on trends, party bid – Nitish Kumar’s leadership will again form government

Katihar Vidhan Sabha Result Latest Updates: Out of total six seats in Katihar, NDA has an edge over four seats.

Katihar Assembly live seat Result Updates have been held 16 times so far, including a by-election. BJP’s Tar Kishore Prasad won the Katihar Assembly seat in the 2015 elections. In Katihar Assembly seat, a tough contest can be seen between BJP’s sitting MLA Tarkishore Prasad and RJD’s Dr Ramprakash Mahato.

The Kadwa Assembly Seat Live Result came into existence in 1952. Himanshu Sharma of Congress was elected the first MLA from here. After 1962, this assembly constituency was included in the Azamnagar Assembly, but it came back into existence in 1977. Independent candidates Khwaja Shahid Hussain and Mangan Insan won from 1977 and 1980 elections. Currently, Congress’s Shakeel Ahmed Khan is an MLA from here. Who is likely to win again in the 2020 election.

This time the sitting MLA and Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmed Khan from Kadwa assembly seat, Chandrabhushan Thakur from LJP from BJP and Suraj Prakash Rai from JDU are in the field, who can be seen giving tough competition to each other.

The election victory in Kodihar’s Koda Assembly seat has always been heartening. Voting took place on 7 November this time in Koda and more than 67 per cent people exercised their franchise. BJP has made Kavita Devi a candidate from Koda seat, while Poonam Kumari has been given ticket from Congress, while NCP has fielded Manju Devi, while RLSP Lalit Kumar is the main candidate.

Balrampur Assembly Seat Result came into existence in 1967. Sohan Lal Jain of Garav Jan Kranti Dal was elected the first MLA from here. The Congress has been dominating this assembly seat since the beginning. CPI MLL Party candidate Mehboob Alam won this seat in the 2015 elections.

Talking about the assembly elections 2020, this time, there will be a contest between the VIP and CPI (ML) L in the Balrampur assembly seat. Like the previous elections, VIP has nominated Varun Kumar Jha, CPI (ML) L, sitting MLA Mehboob Alam and LJP has nominated Sangeeta Devi.

BJP’s Vinod Kumar Singh (Vinod Singh) is the sitting MLA from the Pranpur Assembly Seat Result 2020 seat in Katihar district. On the BJP ticket, Vinod Kumar Singh won the 2015 election for the second consecutive year. The people of Pranpur had relied on Vinod Kumar Singh in the 2010 and 2015 assembly elections.

This time candidates of Pranpur Assembly seat – Tauqir Alam from Congress, Nisha Singh from BJP, Abdus Salam from Azad Samaja Party and Ganga Kewat from Rashtriya Janbhavana Party.

The Manihari Assembly seat, which comes under the Katihar parliamentary seat, has been dominated by the Congress and JDU for the last five assembly elections. Manohar Prasad Singh of Congress won this seat in the 2015 assembly elections. He defeated Anil Kumar Oraon of Jan Shakti Party by 13680 votes.

Manihari has fielded this time from the assembly seat – Manohar Prasad Singh from Congress, where he is contesting against JDU’s Shambhu Kumar Suman. Manohar Prasad Singh is an MLA from here. At the same time, LGP’s Anil Kumar Oraon can also prove to be a tough challenge for both.

The current MLA from Barari Assembly Seat result 2020 in Katihar is Neeraj Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal. He defeated the Bhabhas Chandra Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2015 assembly elections and captured the Bari assembly seat. This time Chirag Paswan’s party LJP has made Bibhas Chandra Chaudhary, a two-time MLA from BJP, his candidate. In such a situation, there is a possibility that Bibhas Chandra Chaudhary may prove to be a big trouble for Neeraj Yadav somewhere.

The contest on the Bari assembly seat can be seen between the RJD and JDU. RJD has fielded Neeraj Kumar, while JDU has played a bet on Vijay Singh Nishad. RJD candidate Neeraj Kumar is also the current MLA from here.

