Katihar Mayor Homicide Case Replace: FIR towards 11 folks in Mayor’s homicide, 4 accused arrested

Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan Homicide Case Replace : An FIR used to be lodged towards 11 folks and different unknown folks on the subject of the Mayor's well known homicide case in Katihar, Bihar. After this, 4 of those accused had been arrested. A distinct police crew has been constituted to arrest the opposite accused.

Allow us to tell that on Thursday at round 8.30 pm, Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan used to be shot through miscreants. He had died on methods to the medical institution.



Bihar ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar stated, “In Katihar incident the place the mayor used to be murdered the day before today, an FIR used to be registered towards 11 identified and different unidentified individuals out of which 4 folks had been arrested. . A distinct crew has additionally been constituted to arrest the opposite accused.

Legislation and order in Bihar is in excellent situation, criminals will probably be stuck in 1-2 days: Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP MP from Bihar, stated at the homicide of Mayor in Bihar’s Katihar, the legislation and order scenario in Bihar is in excellent situation as in comparison to different states. No felony will get away. This isn’t the time of RJD. Criminals will probably be stuck within the subsequent 1-2 days.

Crime at its top in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

LJP chief Chirag Paswan stated at the killing of the mayor in Bihar, “Crime in Bihar has reached its top. The way through which the mayor used to be shot and killed presentations that the morale of the criminals has higher. Leader Minister Nitish Kumar will have to be fearful about this.

Mayor Shivraj Paswan used to be shot lifeless through unknown criminals on Thursday night time within the Nagar police station space of ​​Katihar district of Bihar. The cause of the homicide isn’t but transparent. A police officer stated on Friday that Paswan used to be approaching a motorbike from someplace within the night time, when 3 miscreants surrounded Santoshi Chowk and opened hearth. The folks collected listening to the sound of firing took him in injured situation to Katihar Clinical Faculty Health center, the place docs declared him introduced lifeless.

Katihar Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Kant Jha stated that the cause of the homicide isn’t but identified, the police is probing the topic from all angles. Right here, offended folks from the incident demonstrated fiercely in entrance of the police station and demanded the early arrest of the criminals. The police have claimed that the entire accused will probably be arrested quickly.