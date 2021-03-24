Katrina Cukaj Succeeds Joe Hogan at WarnerMedia Ad Sales

Veteran Joe Hogan will depart his senior function at WarnerMedia’s advert gross sales after working at the corporate for 30 years, and will likely be succeeded by Katina Cukaj, who takes lead for promoting gross sales and partnerships below JP Colaco.

Cukaj, who led advert gross sales for a time at CNN and moved on to sort out broader tasks inside WarnerMedia’s gross sales group, will develop into the purpose particular person within the firm’s ongoing effort to speak to businesses and patrons about promoting alternatives at its cable networks and its new HBO Max. AT&T stated earlier this month it had secured $80 million upfront commitments for an ad-supported tier of the still-nascent streaming service.

“On behalf of the complete firm, we thank Joe for his significant effort and dedication to the advert gross sales group over the previous 30 years. We want him continued success in his subsequent journey,” stated Colaco, in a ready assertion.

Hogan was greatest identified for his work to safe promoting help for Cartoon Community and Grownup Swim, and serving to to craft non-traditional placement of commercials inside animated applications aimed at youthful shoppers. In 2014, for instance, Hogan spearheaded an effort to present sponsors on-screen placement within the decrease nook of the display the place a “bug,” or community emblem may usually reside.

Cukaj has more and more taken on new tasks since becoming a member of CNN as an account government in 1999. She was named government vp of CNN gross sales and took over that a part of the enterprise following the departure of veteran government Greg D’Alba. She would go on to supervise a companywide effort to promote advertisers packages of stock throughout numerous WarnerMedia belongings. The corporate stated she’s going to proceed to supervise advertising, inventive and community partnerships till a alternative is introduced.

Cukaj “has demonstrated her capabilities sporting a 123 of management hats, together with as government vp of CNN Ad Sales,” stated Colaco. “I do know she’s going to infuse the spirit of collaboration into each initiative and wield her ardour for WarnerMedia’s historical past of iconic storytelling to propel our gross sales group and our companions into the intense future.”