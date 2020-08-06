Kat’s ‘China Quit India’ campaign, to be performed in 600 cities across the country on 9 August

new Delhi: A big campaign against China is now being launched in the country. This campaign will be started from the next 9 August and it has been named – ‘Leave China India’, let us know that Quit India Day is celebrated on 9 August only. Also Read – Pakistan’s support in Kashmir case came in UNSC, China targeted India

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAT), an organization of traders, has announced the launch of 'China Quit India' campaign from 9 August. Businessmen will hold public demonstrations in about 600 cities of all states of the country.

Kat said in a statement on Thursday that a new 'China Quit India' campaign will be launched against China on 9 August as part of its national campaign for boycott of Chinese goods, 'Indian goods – our pride'. Quit India Day is celebrated only on 9 August.

CAT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said that on this day, merchants will hold public demonstrations in all the 600 cities of all states, following all the rules of social distance and safety.

Khandelwal said that in view of the way China has captured the retail market of India in the last 20 years through Chinese products and keeping in mind the changing circumstances, the Chinese market is free from the country It is very important to create a self-sufficient Indian market.

CAT general secretary said that the people of the country supported the recent campaign to celebrate Rakshabandhan festival with Hindustani Rakhi and boycotted the Chinese Rakhi completely, which has caused China to lose business of four thousand crores. .

Kat said that all the upcoming festivals celebrated in the country will be celebrated using Indian goods only. No Chinese goods will be used in these festivals.