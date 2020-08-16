Katt Williams’ Supreme Ad Video Slams Trump, Urges People to Vote

In a brand new, transient stand-up set, comic Katt Williams slams President Trump’s coronavirus response and urges individuals to vote and present assist for Black Lives Matter.

In a partnership with the clothes model Supreme, Williams delivered his set to a non-existent viewers on an empty stage. He additionally confirmed off a brand new, rainbow-colored coiffure within the six-minute video posted on Sunday.

“Thanks, everybody and nobody. Women and gents, Katt Williams. Crickets, crickets, crickets,” he started, addressing the unprecedented circumstances that comedians and dwell reveals face through the coronavirus pandemic.

He jumped proper into criticizing Trump’s weird suggestion that injecting bleach and utilizing UV gentle might assist forestall coronavirus

“Proper now, we’ve got a superbly appropriate clown operating the free world. We received a man whose recommendation included issues that no first rate crackhead would inform you to do with a gunshot wound. The person mentioned when you’ve got bleach, rub it on your self. Sprinkle some in your eye. You see any UV gentle, stroll in entrance of it. However these are critical instances. The president is a clown,” Williams mentioned.

All through the video, the comic urged everybody to assist Black Lives Matter as a result of “it’s a reality.”

“Black lives matter, interval. You’ll be able to say it. Say it at residence. Say it wherever you might be, irrespective of who’s round. Say it as a result of it’s a reality,” he mentioned.

Williams then urged everybody to put on a face masks through the pandemic and touched on the dying of George Floyd, calling the police encounter that resulted in his dying “televised homicide.”

“It’s an airborne virus, of us. In case you breathe air, placed on a masks. And since we will all agree that respiration is essential, we will all agree that you just placing your knee on a person’s neck for eight minutes is simply homicide. Simply televised homicide,” he mentioned.

Even when individuals are sad with the candidates forward of the November election, Williams requested that they nonetheless exit and vote.

“I’ve no proper to inform individuals to vote, however I’ll inform you that even when your decisions had been as dumb as hickory, dickory and dock, even when these had been your solely decisions, I’d ask you make a selection. And should you can’t make a selection, go and put my identify on there. It ain’t gonna depend for nothing…however I recognize you vote,” he mentioned.

Lastly, Williams admitted that he took a extra critical tone on this stand-up, however he hoped individuals realized one thing from what he mentioned.

I stored a lot of the jokes in quarantine in case you had been in search of some laughs,” he mentioned. “In case you received some info out of it, I recognize that. I’ve already executed greater than an elected official.”

Watch the complete video beneath.