‘Katy Keene’ Canceled After One Season at CW – Variety

“Katy Keene” won’t be coming again for extra adventures on this planet of New York trend, at least not at the CW.

The community has canceled the “Riverdale” spinoff after a single season. In response to sources, the present’s producer Warner Bros. intends to discover prospects to maintain it occurring one other platform.

“Katy Keene,” additionally primarily based on the Archie Comics character, follows aspiring dressmaker Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), contemporary off the bus to chase her musical goals. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit ravenous artists, together with mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez – and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp).

The collection was the one CW present to not be renewed in January, when the community handed out second season pick-ups to fellow newcomers “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.” It’s value noting that though “Batwoman” will swing again into motion for an additional season, will probably be with out lead actor Ruby Rose, who exited in Could. Sources attributed her departure to her being sad with the lengthy hours required of her because the lead, which led to friction on the set.

The “Katy Keene” cancelation isn’t all that shocking on condition that it didn’t take off viewership-wise each on linear and digital. Its poor rankings efficiency is maybe a bit shocking, nevertheless, on condition that “Riverdale” has been such a constant performer throughout all platforms.

“Katy Keene” is written and govt produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — chief artistic officer of Archie Comics — and Michael Grassi. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater — Archie Comics CEO and Writer — are additionally govt producers. Maggie Kiley directed the pilot and is an EP. The collection hails from Berlanti Productions which produces affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Tv Studios.

Information of the cancelation comes lower than every week after ABC handed on Aguirre-Sacasa’s vampire mission “The Brides.”