Katy Perry at Tomorrowland: Final Performance Before Giving Birth

Katy Perry has delayed one due date — that of her new album, “Smile,” which simply acquired bumped again two weeks, to August 28 — however one other imminent one gained’t wait. And so Perry declared that her final set earlier than turning into a mom can be the efficiency she gave over the weekend as a part of the digital Tomorrowland Competition.

On July 25 and 26, Perry popped in at the live-streaming dance competition, backed by its digital set and viewers. She kicked off the efficiency with a brand new music from “Smile,” her sixth studio album, and had her band wearing comical clown hats, matching the circus theme of the forthcoming album. (Watch, above.)

“Howdy Tomorrowland! I’m Katy Perry, and I hope you may smile with me tonight,” she referred to as out to her followers watching from house.

Perry put an EDM spin on a few of her in style tracks — “Teenage Dream,” “California Gurls,” “Darkish Horse” and “Roar” — and shared her “Daisies (Can’t Cancel Delight)” remix, accompanied by an enormous daisy dancing on stage. She closed her set with “Firework,” with digital balloons and fireworks filling the sky.

Eventually Wednesday’s Tomorrowland press convention, Perry promised attendees that the competition can be nothing like different digital occasions they’ve attended throughout quarantine.

“I simply thought it was so progressive and so resilient of a competition to simply say, you understand what, f— it, we’re simply going to pivot and we’re going to convey one thing actually technically superior and tough, however we’re going to create one thing lovely out of this mess,” she mentioned. “All I’ll say is that the performances will not be on Zoom and never on our couches. They’re (at) a excessive stage, they usually’re going to be totally different than something you’ve tuned into throughout quarantine.”

The Tomorrowland Competition, which often takes place in Growth, Belgium, was recreated this 12 months on a digital platform, for what organizers dubbed Tomorrowland Across the World. The EDM fest, that includes eight levels and over 60 artists together with Perry, Adam Beyer, Afrojack, ANNA, David Guetta, Gryffin, Martin Garrix, San Holo, Steve Aoki and Tiësto, was reported to have garnered over 1,000,000 viewers from all over the world.