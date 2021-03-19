Katy Perry, Dan Levy and More To Present At GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD has introduced a brand new slate of particular company, together with Katy Perry and “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy, which are set to seem on the thirty second annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The LGBTQ advocacy group was based in 1990 to sort out robust points to form the narrative and provoke dialogue that results in cultural change. GLAAD is partnering with Google to completely premiere the ceremony on YouTube on April 8 at 8 p.m. Beginning at 10 p.m., the occasion will start streaming on Hulu, and shall be obtainable to stream on-demand by means of June.

Along with Perry and Levy, Ian Alexander (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Molly Bernard (“Youthful,” “Milkwater”), Matt Bomer (“The Sinner,” “The Boys within the Band”), Jonathan Bennett (“The Christmas Home”), Bob the Drag Queen (“We’re Right here”), Sterling Ok. Brown (“This Is Us”), Laverne Cox (“Disclosure,” “Promising Younger Girl”), Wilson Cruz (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Mackenzie Davis (“Happiest Season”), Robin de Jesús (“The Boys In The Band,” “Tick, Tick…Increase!”), Blu del Barrio (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Nyle DiMarco (“Deaf U”), Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Euphoria”), Clea DuVall (“Happiest Season”), Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Jim Parsons (“Hollywood, The Boys within the Band”), DJ ‘Shangela’ Pierce (“We’re Right here”), Eureka O’Hara (“We’re Right here”), Anthony Rapp (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Bretman Rock (“MTV Following: Bretman Rock”), JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith and the forged of “Veneno” will make appearances in the course of the ceremony.

“The Craft: Legacy” (Sony Photos), “Happiest Season” (Hulu), “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix), “The Outdated Guard” (Netflix) and “The Promenade” (Netflix) have been nominated within the excellent movie class. Moreover, Netflix leads with 26 complete nominations for its unique sequence comparable to “Huge Mouth,” “The Half of It” and “Intercourse Training.” Learn the total nominees record right here.