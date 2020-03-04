Katy Perry Did Watch Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary, Here’s What She Thinks

Effectively, we don’t have a really shut relationship as a result of we’re very busy, however we textual content rather a lot. I used to be impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] as a result of I noticed some self-awareness beginning to occur and I noticed a whole lot of vulnerability. I used to be actually excited for her to have the ability to present that to the world: that issues aren’t excellent, they don’t must be and it’s extra stunning once they aren’t. Regardless that it was tough, it was necessary to make that look within the music video as a result of folks need folks to look as much as.