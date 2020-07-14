Katy Perry to Headline Virtual Tomorrowland Festival – Variety

The long-lasting Tomorrowland Festival – which often takes place in Increase, Belgium – has discovered a brand new dwelling within the digital house for its 2020 version, now known as Tomorrowland Across the World. However, the EDM fest guarantees to pack simply as a lot of a punch with a novel interactive expertise, eight levels and over 60 artists, together with headliner Katy Perry.

Scheduled for July 25 and 26, Tomorrowland Across the World will present 3D imaging from inside its web site, together with the fireworks and laser exhibits which have change into trademark of the pageant — no VR goggles required. Perry’s set will supply fascinating visuals whereas she performs hits from all through her catalog, in addition to new songs from her sixth studio album, “Smile,” out Aug. 14.

Although Perry falls extra inside the pop style, she is not any stranger to EDM, having labored with Zedd on “365” and Calvin Harris on “Feels.” As well as, lots of her songs have constantly been remixed by a number of the style’s largest names, together with Tiësto, Oliver Heldens, R3HAB and Kaskade. Past the particular results, Perry’s efficiency is sure to be noteworthy as she introduced her being pregnant in March and is due to give beginning this summer time.

“I’ve all the time needed to be part of the enjoyable of Tomorrowland, and have been following the wonderful innovation, know-how, and invention that this pageant has all the time been about for a very long time,” Perry stated in a press release. “I’m so glad to be part of this model, and I hope my set makes you smile.”

Tomorrowland co-founder Michiel Beers believes that though the pageant is digital, its interactive nature and never-been-done-before design will replicate the vitality of the true Tomorrowland expertise.

“Since we began this challenge and all of the concepts got here collectively, we instantly felt an unlimited vitality and plenty of positivity from everyone concerned,” Beers stated. “For us it’s a bit re-inventing the pageant expertise, however we actually consider that we are able to convey the spirit of Tomorrowland and leisure on the highest stage to folks and houses across the globe.”

Although the in-person pageant already attracts guests from over 200 international locations annually, going digital has the potential to make Tomorrowland extra accessible than ever — therefore the “Across the World” portion of its title. This has been made potential by time-zone pleasant hours for attendees from North America, South America and Asia (four p.m. to 1 a.m. Central European Summer time Time) and tickets that begin at simply €12.50.

“Tickets for the pageant notoriously promote out inside minutes – tens of millions of individuals attempt to buy tickets annually. However now, everybody has the chance to attend and be part of it at a fraction of the worth,” Beers stated. “Plus, the digital pageant is open for everybody, with out borders or age-limits.”

Different artists on the Tomorrowland Across the World lineup embody Adam Beyer, Afrojack, ANNA, David Guetta, Gryffin, Martin Garrix, San Holo, Steve Aoki and Tiësto. Tickets will be bought by way of Tomorrowland’s web site.