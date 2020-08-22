Katzenberg-Clooney’s Biden Fundraiser Nets $7 Million

A digital fundraiser co-hosted by Jeffrey Katzenberg and George Clooney netted $7 million for Joe Biden’s presidential marketing campaign on Friday, in line with the organizers.

The fundraiser featured appearances from Biden, working mate Kamala Harris, and their spouses, in line with a launch. About 25 donors participated in an “intimate digital setting.”

Katzenberg, the chairman of Quibi, and his spouse, Marilyn Katzenberg, had been among the many co-hosts, together with Amal and George Clooney, Jennifer Lucas and Byron Allen, Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.

“We’re within the residence stretch now,” Katzenberg stated within the launch. “There isn’t a query that is probably the most consequential election of our lifetime.”

The Biden marketing campaign additionally held a digital “grassroots” fundraiser on Friday, which introduced in $1.6 million from 42,000 folks. The Biden marketing campaign supplied a pool report from the grassroots occasion, however not from the extra profitable “intimate” occasion.

“I’m proud we had probably the most inventive and inclusive conference in historical past,” Biden stated on the grassroots occasion. “We united Individuals as one nation.”

Biden is hoping to capitalize on the success of the conference — and Harris’ choice because the vice presidential candidate — to kick fundraising into a better gear.

Katzenberg has lengthy been a prolific donor to Democratic candidates and causes. In response to the discharge, Katzenberg and Hauptman have held occasions that raised $13 million for Biden this cycle, and one other $three million for Democratic senate candidates.

Ellen Bronfman Hauptman is an heiress to the Seagram fortune, and he or she and her husband management Andell Inc., a household workplace and funding agency. Andrew Hauptman can be a former proprietor of the Chicago Hearth soccer staff.

“Ellen and I are proud to lock arms with our co-hosts in assist of the Biden-Harris marketing campaign,” Andrew Hauptman stated within the launch. “The change coming in November can’t come quick sufficient.”

The high-dollar occasion was organized by Jennifer Gonring, Jennifer Lin and Andy Spahn, companions at GLS.