Kavid Satyarthi’s book ‘Kovid-19: Crisis and Solution of Civilization’, former CJI Deepak Mishra said- The book is important

new Delhi: The book ‘Kovid-19: Crisis and Solution of Civilization’ has been released by Kailash Satyarthi, a child rights activist who has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The release was done by Justice Deepak Mishra, former Chief Justice of India. The book, published by Prabhat Prakashan, was released on the virtual platform. Also Read – Why the body is losing even after winning the battle with Corona, many patients are cured by other diseases, know the reason

Former Chief Justice of India, Deepak Mishra, described the book as important and extremely timely and said that the book touches a very deep subject in simple and easy language. This book also needs to be translated into other languages ​​including English. So that more and more people get the benefit of it. It is not uncommon to read this book of 130 pages written by Ernest Hemingway’s mere 84-page novel “Old Man and the Sea”, which covers the subject of a large pane in very few words. Hemingway was awarded the Nobel Prize for “Old Man and the Sea”. This book of Kailash Satyarthi also reveals to us the form of his ‘socio-political engineer’. Also Read – Corona infected number crosses 10 million in the country, in this case now only America is ahead

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that writing of this book in the era of Kovid crisis is the addition of a new chapter in the history of human civilization. Through this book, very basic but important questions were raised and their solutions have also been presented. Also Read – Coronavirus Updates: ICMR chief Balaram Bhargava corona infected, Delhi AIIMS admitted

Kailash Satyarthi said that as soon as the epidemic started, I wrote that it is a crisis of social justice. There is a crisis of civilization. There is a crisis of morality. The largest victims of the epidemic are children. Today more than one billion children are out of school. About half of them do not have online reading and writing facilities. UN institutions have estimated that approximately 1.2 million children under the age of 5 will die due to malnutrition due to economic crisis arising from Corona. The book’s inauguration ceremony was conducted by Prabhat Kumar, director of Prabhat Publications, while Piyush Kumar thanked the memorandum.

The book “Kovid-19: Crisis and Solution of Civilization” explores human civilization on the pretext of the corona epidemic, stating that the current crisis is not just a health crisis, but a crisis of civilization. The quality of the book is that instead of counting the crisis, it also keeps presenting its solution. These solutions are based on the universal values ​​of compassion, gratitude, responsibility and tolerance that derive from Indian civilization and culture.