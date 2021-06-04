Kavita Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kavita Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kavita Kaushik is an Indian tv and movie actress. She is widely known for taking part in function of Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB tv display F.I.R. from 2006 to 2015. She additionally transform a part of realty display Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant in 12 months 2020. Excluding tv, she performed essential function in Bollywood motion pictures similar to Zanjeer, Phillum Town, Mumbai Reducing and Ek Hasina Thi.

Start & Early Lifestyles

Kavita Kaushik was once born in 15 February 1981 in Delhi, India. Her nickname is Mitthu. Her father’s identify is Dinesh Chandra Kaushik. She finished her training in All Saints Faculty, Nanital, Uttarakhand and did commencement in philosophy from Indraprastha School for girls, Delhi.

Bio

Occupation

Kaushik began her profession as fashion, and anchor. Later she were given be offering for serials and consistent with day she accomplished two serials. She performed essential function in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb, Kohi Apna Sa, Kahani Terrii Merrii, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and so on. She rose to popularity after enjoying lead protagonist function in SAB TV’s sitcom display F.I.R.. Kaushik gained Gold Award, Indian Small screen television Award, Indian Tv Academy Award for her efficiency on this display. She labored in motion pictures like Ek Hasina Thi, Phillum Town, Zanjeer, Mindo Taseeldarni, Nankana, Mumbai slicing.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 8″ Ft Weight 65 Kg Determine Dimension 35-29-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Cooking, Travelling and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Kavita Kaushik

Her actual identify is Anandita however later she modified kavita because of Astrology tips.

Her father Dinesh Chandra Kaushik is a retired CRPF officer.

She additionally host a number of episodes of tv display Savdhaan India.

Kaushik were given wild card access in TV display Bigg Boss season 14.

She additionally participated in dance truth display Nach Baliye 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Kaushik is qualified yoga trainer and in addition proprietor of Aparna Aunty’s handmade Ayurvedic merchandise.