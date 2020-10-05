Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany, the White Home press secretary, introduced on Monday morning that she had examined constructive for COVID-19.

McEnany joins a rising circle of presidential advisers who’ve examined constructive since final week, together with Trump’s marketing campaign supervisor, Invoice Stepien, his physique man, Nicholas Luna, and aide Hope Hicks.

Trump stays hospitalized at Walter Reed Nationwide Army Medical Middle in Bethesda, Md., the place he’s receiving remedy for the virus. His aides have mentioned he hopes to be launched right now.

In a press release, McEnany mentioned she examined constructive on Monday morning and she or he is experiencing no signs.

McEnany held a media briefing on the White Home on Thursday morning. In her assertion, McEnany mentioned she was unaware on the time that Hicks had examined constructive. She additionally mentioned she had examined detrimental on Thursday and every single day thereafter till the constructive check on Monday morning.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as shut contacts by the White Home Medical Unit,” she wrote. “I definitively had no information of Hope Hicks’ prognosis previous to holding a White Home press briefing on Thursday.”

McEnany additionally briefed the press outdoor on Friday and Sunday.

“As an important employee, I’ve labored diligently to offer wanted info to the American folks presently,” she continued. “With my latest constructive check, I’ll start the quarantine course of and can proceed engaged on behalf of the American folks remotely.”

First Woman Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former White Home counselor Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Thom Tillis have all examined constructive within the final a number of days.