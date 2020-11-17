Kazakh Community Requests Awards Consideration Ban on ‘Borat’ Sequel

The Kazakh American Affiliation is requesting the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Administrators Guild of America Awards and the British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts Awards bar Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” from awards consideration for what it deems racist portrayal of Kazakhs. The petition follows a request to cancel the discharge of the Amazon Prime Video debut of the movie Oct. 23.

The Virginia-based nonprofit group devoted to “preserving and selling” Kazakh heritage and tradition within the U.S. slammed the film and Baron Cohen for adopting a Kazakh persona via his character, a nonsensical Kazakh journalist named Borat Sagdiyev. Kazakhstan, a predominantly Muslim nation, is a Central Asian nation that shares a border with Russia within the north, China to the east, and Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to the south.

The letter, co-signed by the Hollywood Movie Academy and Council on American-Islamic Relations, states that the movie promotes “whitewashing, ethnic stereotyping, racism, cultural appropriation, and xenophobia.”

“The Kazakh neighborhood worldwide is underrepresented and inherently susceptible,” the letter learn. “Our nation continues to be recovering from an oppressive colonial previous, which is why we shouldn’t have substantial media illustration. Sacha Baron Cohen understands this truth and exploits Kazakhstan by hijacking our ethnic id, whitewashing us by portraying us as Jap Europeans, and inciting harassment towards Kazakh individuals worldwide. Our individuals report numerous instances of sexual and bodily harassment in addition to bullying as a result of Borat franchise.”

The letter emphasizes that Baron Cohen might have created a faux nation, equivalent to he did together with his movie “The Dictator,” as an alternative of portraying Kazakhstan. The Kazakh American Affiliation provides that the sequel mocks Kazakh tradition and traditions by exploiting them for a Western viewers’s enjoyment and portraying them as “misogynistic, incestuous, anti-Semitic, and barbarous.”

In a press release from CAIR, HFA CEO Gia Noortas and CAIR’s Tampa Bay’s regional coordinator Hiba Rahim stated that for the reason that 2006 “Borat” movie, Kazakhs have been topic to the psychological results of ethnic-based discrimination, with Kazakh kids going through bullying at college and Kazakh ladies being uncovered to sexual harassment. Moreover, the assertion alleges Kazakhstan’s comparatively small inhabitants was utilized by Baron Cohen who knew that Kazakhs “lack the political or financial energy” to kind a big collective to denounce and boycott the movie.

Amazon didn’t reply to a request for remark, however Baron Cohen stated in a press release to the New York Occasions on Oct. 26, “This can be a comedy, and the Kazakhstan within the movie has nothing to do with the true nation. I selected Kazakhstan as a result of it was a spot that just about no person within the U.S. knew something about, which allowed us to create a wild, comedic, faux world. The actual Kazakhstan is a gorgeous nation with a contemporary, proud society — the other of Borat’s model.”

In the meantime, the Kazakhstan authorities has not reacted as strongly to the sequel because it did to the primary movie, which was banned within the nation. The nation has integrated Borat’s “Very good!” catchphrase into an upbeat new tourism marketing campaign titled “Kazakhstan. Very Good!” that options actors declaring the phrase in response to numerous landmarks and cultural actions.