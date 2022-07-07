Kazuki Takahashi, author of Yu-Gi-Oh!, dies at 60

Kazuki Takahashi, the Eastern artist who created the liked Yu-Gi-Oh! manga sequence, has died, elderly 60.

Consistent with the Eastern public broadcaster NHK, Takahashi used to be found out floating in shallow water off the coast of town of Nago, at the island of Okinawa, via the Eastern coastguard on Wednesday morning, June 6. He used to be dressed in scuba tools when he used to be discovered. Police and coastguards are investigating the instances of Takahashi’s demise.

Kazuki Takahashi at San Diego ComicCon in 2015. (Symbol credit score: Jody Cortes/SDCC)

Initially from Tokyo, Takahashi changed into a celeb amongst manga artists due to Yu-Gi-Oh!, his first serial paintings. The sequence used to be first revealed in 1996 and ran till 2004. Following the good fortune of the print tale, Yu-Gi-Oh! it grew right into a multimedia franchise, with a a success anime sequence, a large number of video video games, a card sport, and a lot more. Takahashi remained a key participant within the sequence all the way through his existence, having just lately penned the unique tale for the Yu-Gi-Oh! The Darkish Facet of Dimensions, launched in 2017. He has additionally acted as a manager for lots of different tasks within the franchise.

Even though Takahasi has labored on different tasks, Yu-Gi-Oh! It’s going to be his lasting legacy. The bodily card sport even holds a Guinness Global Report for being the “international’s best-selling buying and selling card sport.”

