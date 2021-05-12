KBC Season 13 On-line Registration, Date Of Utility, Newest Date And A lot Extra

KBC season 13: The largest Hindi quiz display, Kaun Banega Crorepati, returns with its thirteenth season. Listed here are the entire main points for the registration procedure, the remaining software date and extra.

Sony Leisure Tv just lately unveiled a KBC 13 promo, hosted by way of the Bollywood King, Amitabh Bachchan. Now many candidates are somewhat at a loss for words concerning the registration procedure and different information about the approaching season. So right here’s all the information to securing your seat in KBC 13.

KBC registration 2021

Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC is among the absolute best quiz presentations on Sony Leisure Channel. Each and every season, lots of contestants sign up for the display in hopes of changing into a billionaire. In the event you additionally wish to sign up for the approaching season 13 of KBC. Registration for KBC 13 formally began on Might 10, 2021. Sony TV asks audience a query each day. All potential candidates will have to solution the query as it should be by way of textual content message or within the Sony LIV app.

KBC 13 structure

KBC 13’s structure is somewhat easy for the individuals who wish to develop into billionaires. In response to the right kind solution to questions requested all through the registration procedure, the individuals might be shortlisted. Then, after passing a Q&A consultation, a fortunate individual might be given the golden alternative to get their palms at the sizzling seat. The sport begins now. Sony breaks the sport down into a number of steps and every step calls for the player to reply to questions inside a restricted time. Slowly mountain climbing the query ladder and giving the right kind solutions, the player can take a received quantity of seven crores. The player may be given 4 lifelines to make use of all through the quiz.

Listed here are the factors to sign up for KBC 13 –

Age – To sign up for KBC 13, the player will have to be over 18 years previous.

– To sign up for KBC 13, the player will have to be over 18 years previous. Nationality – The registration facility is best to be had to citizens of India.

– The registration facility is best to be had to citizens of India. Paperwork – Individuals want evidence of id similar to ID, start certificates, nationality certificates, and so on.

