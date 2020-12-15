KBS Chief Producer Responds To Calls For Kim Junsu To Appear On “Music Financial institution”

KBS and Kim Junsu’s representatives are in battle over Kim Junsu’s potential look on “Music Financial institution.”

Just lately, there have been a number of petitions uploaded to KBS’s viewer rights heart web site asking that Kim Junsu be solid for music reveals like “Music Financial institution.” Kim Junsu made a comeback on November 10 with the brand new mini album “Pit A Pat” and is at the moment selling his title monitor of the identical identify. One such petition demanding equity in broadcast look alternatives has amassed over 3000 “agreements.”

In response to those petitions, Kim Kwang Soo, a chief producer (CP) at KBS’s selection heart, launched a press release.

Thanks to all of the viewers who’ve proven curiosity and love in KBS’s packages. Because the producer in command of “Music Financial institution,” that is my response to the petitions. First, “Music Financial institution” is a program that decides its rankings based mostly on weekly album gross sales, digital gross sales, TV broadcasts, and viewers’ decisions. “Music Financial institution” casts singers who’re selling inside the required time interval and have expressed the will to seem. We can’t reveal the professionals and cons over whether or not to solid somebody or not if the singer in query didn’t reveal their need to advertise. It might be troublesome for us to elucidate our causes for not casting one singer over one other. Casting for “Music Financial institution” is inevitably a means of inclusion and exclusion. If we had been to elucidate our causes for excluding an artist, the artist or their followers would possibly take it as a denunciation. There isn’t any broadcaster who explains why they don’t solid one artist over one other on music reveals. KBS will proceed to offer a honest likelihood to a variety of artists. We ask on your curiosity and help. Thanks.

C-JeS Leisure, Kim Junsu’s company, issued their very own response to the chief producer’s assertion. The company acknowledged, “By means of the media, we’ve got requested a number of instances the explanations that our artist was not in a position to seem on selection reveals on public broadcast channels. We can’t settle for the concept we didn’t categorical a need to seem.”

In interviews this previous summer season, Kim Junsu clearly expressed his need to seem on TV and that many individuals, together with producing administrators, misunderstood this as a private alternative. He emphasised that this was not as a result of he selected to not seem on TV, however that he couldn’t.

In a telephone interview with Hankyung, CP Kim Kwang Soo responded, “Artists who need to seem on a music present request ‘face time’ interviews prematurely and we talk about their potential look collectively. I don’t learn about different selection reveals, however as the top of ‘Music Financial institution,’ I’ve by no means as soon as obtained a ‘face time’ request from the artist in query.”

“Face time” is a time period that refers to advance conferences that singers’ managers have with the music present manufacturing workers forward of their singers’ comeback to debate their look on the present. Most music reveals will determine the lineup based mostly on these “face time” interviews, which additionally consists of discussions concerning the size of the artists’ appearances.

“Music Financial institution” is at the moment on a three-week break because of the upcoming 2020 KBS Music Pageant.

