General News

KBS Drama “Imitation” Confirmed To Air Before “Pricey.M”

March 15, 2021
2 Min Read

KBS has introduced the premiere date for its drama “Imitation.”

On March 15, a supply from KBS confirmed with Hankook Ilbo, “‘Imitation’ will premiere on Might 7. We’re nonetheless in dialogue concerning the schedule for the Friday drama ‘Pricey.M.’”

“Imitation” relies on a webtoon of the identical title concerning the lives of idols within the leisure trade. The solid contains Jung Ji So, identified for her position in Oscar-winning movie “Parasite”; ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, Jongho, and San; SF9’s Chani and Hwiyoung; U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger; T-ara’s Jiyeon; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; Yuri; Ahn Jung Hoon; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; g.o.d’s Danny Ahn; and Shim Eun Jin.

The present had beforehand been scheduled to air after the drama “Pricey.M,” which was slated for a February 26 premiere. Nonetheless, the premiere of “Pricey.M” has been postponed, with the community stating final month, “So as to completely study the latest challenge surrounding one of many ‘Pricey.M’ solid members and to make sure a high-quality launch, we have now determined to delay the premiere.” The delay got here after star Park Hye Soo was accused of being a perpetrator of faculty violence, which each the actress and her company have denied.

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.