KBS Drama “Imitation” Confirmed To Air Before “Pricey.M”

KBS has introduced the premiere date for its drama “Imitation.”

On March 15, a supply from KBS confirmed with Hankook Ilbo, “‘Imitation’ will premiere on Might 7. We’re nonetheless in dialogue concerning the schedule for the Friday drama ‘Pricey.M.’”

“Imitation” relies on a webtoon of the identical title concerning the lives of idols within the leisure trade. The solid contains Jung Ji So, identified for her position in Oscar-winning movie “Parasite”; ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, Jongho, and San; SF9’s Chani and Hwiyoung; U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger; T-ara’s Jiyeon; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; Yuri; Ahn Jung Hoon; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; g.o.d’s Danny Ahn; and Shim Eun Jin.

The present had beforehand been scheduled to air after the drama “Pricey.M,” which was slated for a February 26 premiere. Nonetheless, the premiere of “Pricey.M” has been postponed, with the community stating final month, “So as to completely study the latest challenge surrounding one of many ‘Pricey.M’ solid members and to make sure a high-quality launch, we have now determined to delay the premiere.” The delay got here after star Park Hye Soo was accused of being a perpetrator of faculty violence, which each the actress and her company have denied.

Supply (1) (2)