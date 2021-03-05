KBS Releases Official Statement On Ji Soo’s Removal From “River Where The Moon Rises” And Plans For Future Episodes

Following affirmation that Ji Soo might be departing the solid of “River Where the Moon Rises,” KBS has shared an official assertion together with additional particulars.

The assertion reads as follows:

To start with, we’re apologetic for inflicting concern to viewers because of the college violence controversy of actor Ji Soo who’s starring in KBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “River Where the Moon Rises.” We additionally prolong phrases of honest comfort to the victims. KBS has determined the next: The reruns starring actor Ji Soo scheduled for this weekend won’t be broadcast

The upcoming episodes 7 and eight might be broadcast with scenes that includes actor Ji Soo eliminated as a lot as potential

Ranging from episode 9, the footage might be changed with newly filmed footage starring a distinct actor in his place With deep consciousness of this example’s severity, KBS thought of all potential measures together with the complete cancellation of “River Where the Moon Rises” broadcasts. Nevertheless, if we cancel all upcoming broadcasts, there was inevitable concern about inflicting disappointment to viewers who’ve cherished “River Where the Moon Rises” for leaving it as an incomplete drama. As well as, we needed to think about the hurt that will be brought on to many individuals who’ve positively contributed together with employees members, actors, and the manufacturing firm. We ask for the beneficiant understanding of viewers and for steady curiosity in the direction of “River Where the Moon Rises.” Thanks.

As revealed earlier within the day, Na In Woo is presently contemplating the supply to take over Ji Soo’s function.

