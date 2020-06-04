KBS Releases Official Statement Regarding Recent Hidden Camera Incident

KBS has issued an official assertion regarding the current hidden digicam incident.

On Might 29, an unlawful recording gadget resembling a transportable exterior battery was found in a ladies’s restroom inside KBS’s analysis constructing. The police have since eliminated the gadget and begun an investigation into the matter.

On June 1, the suspect voluntarily appeared earlier than the police for an investigation. The police investigated the suspect on fees of violating the Act on Particular Circumstances In regards to the Punishment, and so forth. of Sexual Crimes.

Chosun Ilbo reported that that the suspect was a male comic who debuted after passing KBS’s audition in July 2018. KBS has denied the experiences, saying that they by no means heard something about it from the police.

The official assertion from KBS is as follows:

We’ll do our greatest to stop the recurrence of the unlawful recording gadget incident. We acknowledge the gravity of the truth that unlawful filming tools was found in KBS’s analysis constructing, and we now have ready and applied measures to stop this from taking place once more. As well as, even when the suspect of the case just isn’t a KBS worker, we really feel nice accountability concerning the state of affairs through which certainly one of our solid members is being talked about in current experiences. KBS is nicely conscious of the significance of particular safety for victims together with the arrest and punishment of criminals in circumstances of this sort. Due to this fact, we now have not solely reported to the police instantly after discovering [the equipment] and cooperated actively with the investigation, however we are additionally taking measures to stop the recurrence of the problem and forestall secondary harm to the concerned events in an effort to relieve the nervousness felt by our workers. Instantly after the incident, we urgently inspected the primary constructing, new constructing, annex, and analysis constructing and confirmed that there have been no issues. We’ve additionally launched a full-scale investigation of women-only areas in our regional divisions. We’re additionally making ready measures to stop the recurrence of the problem, together with supplementation of safety tools, resembling CCTV cameras, and strengthening of entry procedures. We’re additionally offering counseling and help, and we quickly plan to relocate places of work near the placement the place the unlawful digicam tools was discovered. As soon as once more, we stress the significance of thorough investigation and punishment in order that secondary harm doesn’t happen within the course of. We really feel accountable for this incident and promise as soon as once more to do our greatest to stop the recurrence of the problem and secondary harm.

