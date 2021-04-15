KBS’s New Idol Drama “Imitation” Reveals 1st Glimpse Of T-ara’s Jiyeon In Character

KBS’s upcoming drama “Imitation” has launched its first stills of T-ara’s Jiyeon!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “Imitation” is a brand new drama in regards to the lives of idols within the aggressive leisure business. The star-studded forged contains Jung Ji So; U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger; ATEEZ‘s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; SF9‘s Hwiyoung and Chani; g.o.d.’s Danny Ahn; Yuri; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; Ahn Jung Hoon; and former Child V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin.

Jiyeon might be showing within the drama as La Ri Ma, the preferred feminine solo artist of the second. Together with her innate allure, expertise, and intercourse enchantment, La Ri Ma has risen to the highest of the idol business.

The newly launched stills of Jiyeon present her trying assured and barely aloof because the charismatic La Ri Ma, who stands out in daring colours and crowd pleasing equipment. One photograph options the singer presenting an award at a ceremony, whereas one other captures her in a extra informal second, smirking self-assuredly at one thing off-camera.

The producers of “Imitation” commented, “Park Jiyeon is completely synchronized with the character of La Ri Ma, not solely when it comes to her visuals and charms, but additionally within the reality she is a high solo artist. Her daring and attractive allure will make viewers fall for her.”

They added, “Please sit up for Park Jiyeon’s La Ri Ma, who will bewitch viewers.”

“Imitation” premieres on Could 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST and might be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, try the teaser posters for the drama’s fictional idol teams right here!

