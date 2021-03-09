KBS’s New Weekend Drama “Revolutionary Sisters” Promises Laughter And Tears In Main Poster

KBS’s upcoming weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has launched its foremost poster!

Described as a mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose whole household comes below suspicion when their mom is murdered in the course of her divorce with their father.

The primary poster reveals the not-so-happy household surrounded by their acquaintances and love pursuits. Yoon Joo Sang performs Lee Chul Soo, the patriarch of the household, whereas Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Gained Hee play his daughters Lee Gwang Nam, Lee Gwang Sik, and Lee Gwang Tae. Lee Bo Hee performs the sisters’ maternal aunt, Oh Bong Ja.

Standing above the Lee household are the Han father-and-son duo: Han Ye Seul, performed by Kim Kyung Nam, and Han Dol Se, performed by Lee Byung Joon. Above them are Lee Gwang Nam’s husband, Bae Byun Ho, performed by Choi Dae Chul. Ha Jae Sook performs Shin Maria, the proprietor of Bae Byun Ho’s favourite restaurant. Joo Suk Tae performs a personality named Heo Poong Jin.

In the underside row are Seol Jung Hwan, who performs Heo Gi Jin; Kim Hye Solar, who performs Oh Taeng Ja; and Hong Je Yi, who performs Oh Taeng Ja’s daughter Oh Ttoo Gi. The poster’s caption reads, “The loopy, tragic-comic household is coming.”

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “The chemistry between the actors in ‘Revolutionary Sisters’ was totally different from the beginning. The solid and crew are having fun with filming in a heat ambiance that is sort of a actual household. Please stay up for the life-affirming tales of those 13 distinctive characters offered in the principle poster of ‘Revolutionary Sisters.’”

“Revolutionary Sisters” will premiere on March 13 at 7:55 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

