KBS’s Upcoming Idol Drama “Imitation” Unveils Posters Of Its Idol Groups

KBS’s upcoming drama “Imitation” has launched posters of the fictional idol teams that will probably be starring within the collection!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “Imitation” will comply with the lives of idols within the aggressive leisure trade. The star-studded forged contains Jung Ji So; U-KISS’s Lee Jun Younger; ATEEZ’s Yunho, Jongho, Seonghwa, and San; T-ara’s Jiyeon; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; SF9’s Hwiyoung and Chani; g.o.d.’s Danny Ahn; Yuri; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; Ahn Jung Hoon; and former Child V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin.

The drama’s story will heart on three fictional idol teams: Tea Celebration, SHAX, and Glowing.

Tea Celebration is a brand new lady group consisting of members Lee Ma Ha (performed by Jung Ji So), Shim Hyun Ji (performed by Lim Nayoung), and Yoo Ri Ah (performed by Minseo). Danny Ahn will play Ji Hak, the CEO of Tea Celebration’s company.

SHAX is an A-list boy group consisting of members Kwon Ryoc (performed by Lee Jun Younger), Hyuk (performed by Jongho), Lee Hyun (performed by Hwiyoung), Do Jin (performed by Yuri), and Jae Woo (performed by Ahn Jung Woon). Chani will probably be enjoying Lee Eun Jo, a former member of the group.

Lastly, Glowing is a rival boy group consisting of Lee Yoo Jin (performed by Yunho), Se Younger (performed by Seonghwa), Min Soo (performed by San), and Hyun Oh (performed by Suwoong).

“Imitation” premieres on Might 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

