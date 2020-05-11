KC Global Media Entertainment Completes Sony Networks Acquisition – Variety

KC Global Media Entertainment has accomplished its acquisition of a bunch of Asian pay TV channels from Sony Photos Entertainment. The transaction, first unveiled in January, now consists of one other Sony TV model, Japanese leisure outlet GEM.

KC Global Media is headed by Sony worldwide TV alums Andy Kaplan and George Chien. The 2 joined forces final 12 months to accumulate the property that each beforehand ran throughout their lengthy respective tenures with Sony.

The upheaval on the planet because the settlement was inked in early January has solely heightened Kaplan and Chien’s eagerness to formally take the reins of the group which encompasses the AXN, Animax and ONE manufacturers along with GEM.

“Within the final couple of months what’s modified is how the world is wanting on the tv enterprise,” Kaplan instructed Variety. KC Global Media is available in the market for different acquisitions within the area, he stated.

KC Global Media intends to step up the amount of unique leisure manufacturing in South Korea, Japan, Singapore and different markets. However that course of shall be extra sophisticated than predicted due to the necessity for coronavirus precautions.

“The final couple of months have posed 50 questions we hadn’t thought we had been going to must ask. It creates numerous alternative to consider issues in another way. From chaos comes alternative,” Kaplan stated.

As a part of the transaction, KC Global Media has promoted Avani Bhanchawat to VP of associates, media and sponsorship gross sales, based mostly in Singapore. Bhanchawat had been with Sony since 2017. Earlier than that, she labored in Asia and Africa for Viacom Worldwide Media Networks.

“Along with her depth of expertise and excellent observe document in driving income, Avani will undoubtedly be an asset to KC Global Media Entertainment in her new position. I strongly consider her astute enterprise acumen will see her additional strengthen our current partnerships, whereas forging new strategic relationships and figuring out alternatives for development so as to present world-class leisure to our Asian audiences,” stated Chien.

(Pictured: Andy Kaplan, George Chien)