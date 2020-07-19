KCET Wins Most L.A. Area Emmy Awards; KABC, KNBC Take Top Newscasts

Native public broadcaster KCET was as soon as once more the foremost winner at this 12 months’s Los Angeles Area Emmys, after which, when mixed with its sister station KOCE (“PBS SoCal”), the 2 retailers additional dominated the awards. KCET gained eight Emmys this 12 months, essentially the most of any station, adopted by Univision’s KMEX-TV, which gained 5. Telemundo’s KVEA gained 4, after which there was KOCE, with three.

Meaning the mixed KCET/KOCE gained eight Emmys general, simply main all different stations and duopolies.

KCET’s wins included L.A. Native Shade, for “Transformation (Damaged Bread),” in addition to leisure, for “Jazz Metropolis (SoCal Linked).” Different huge winners included KNBC, for daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and KABC, for night newscast (7 p.m. to midnight). KMEX and KVEA tied for morning information (four a.m. to 11 a.m.).

The 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards have been handed out just about this 12 months, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. KCBS/KCAL anchor Pat Harvey hosted this 12 months’s ceremony for the Tv Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain.

Kobe Bryant was named the posthumous recipient of the 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, which was accepted on behalf of his household by composer John Williams, who composed the rating for Bryant’s Oscar-winning movie “Pricey Basketball.”

Presenters for this 12 months’s on-line present included Frank Buckley (KTLA), Ana Patricia Candiani (Telemundo), Roy Choi (KCET/PBS SoCal), Fritz Coleman (KNBC), Christine Devine (KTTV), Nomar Garciaparra (Spectrum Sports activities Internet LA), Dave Lopez (KCBS/KCAL), Lisa McRee (Spectrum Information 1), Kristina Pink (Fox Sports activities West/Prime Ticket), Dallas Raines (KABC), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel), Gabriela Teissier (Univision) and Colleen Williams (KNBC).

KCET had scored 20 nominations general the 12 months, pulling forward forward of Univision-owned KMEX (which it tied with final 12 months), which got here in second with 15 nominations.

Spectrum Information 1 was launched in late 2018 by Spectrum Cable, and earned three nominations final 12 months regardless of launching halfway via this 12 months’s eligibility interval. This was the primary full eligiblity 12 months for the native cable information channel.

Right here’s the entire record of native Emmy winners:

L.A. Native Shade

“Transformation (Damaged Bread)” (KCET)

Dwell Particular Occasions—Programming

“60th Annual L.A. County Vacation Celebration” (KOCE/PBS SoCal)

Leisure

“Jazz Metropolis (SoCal Connnected)” (KCET)

Atmosphere Information Story

“Nipsey Hussle: Life, Loss of life & Resurrectuin (CBS2 Information & KCAL9 Information)” (KCBS/KCAL)

Training/Info

“Cyberwork and the American Dream” (KOCE/PBS SoCal)

Sports activities Sequence—Programming (Dwell Broadcast)

“Entry SportsNet Dodgers” (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Sports activities Sequence—Programming (Publish-Produced)

“Backstage: Lakers” (Spectrum SportsNet)

Sports activities Tease

“CIF Southern Part: Week 0” (Prime Ticket)

Arts

“Masters of Fashionable Design: The Artwork of the Japanese American Expertise (Artbound)” (KCET)

Artwork/Cultural/Historic Information Story

“50 Years of Preventing On (FOX 11 Information AT 10 p.n.)” (KTTV)

Tradition/Historical past

“Three Views Of Manzanar (Misplaced LA)” (KCET)

Investigative Information Story

“Bajo La Lupa (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Enterprise/Client Information Story

“Pyramid Fraud – Davinci (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Dwell Particular Occasions—Information

“LA Underneath the Gun” (Spectrum Information 1)

Function Section

“Girls Lead the Way forward for Aerospace (Blue Sky Metropolis)” (KCET)

Information Sequence

“Pizarrón” (KVEA)

Public Service Announcement

“Drive Baked, Get Booked” (LA County Channel)

Crime/Social Points

“Freedom Writers: Tales from the Coronary heart” (KOCE/PBS SoCal)

Crime/Social Points Information Story

“Mercancia Carnal (Noticiero Telemundo 52)” (KVEA)

Info Section

“Discovering the Universe (Misplaced LA)” (KCET)

Dwell Protection of an Unscheduled Information Occasion

“Tick Fireplace” (KMEX)

Informational Sequence (Extra Than 50% Distant)

“LA County Shut Up – Homelessness Sequence” (LA County Chanel)

Informational Sequence (Extra Than 50% Studio)

“LA Occasions At present” (Spectrum Information 1)

Human Curiosity Information Story

“Evergreen Cemetery Hero (Eyewitness Information at 5pm)” (KABC)

Brief Promo—Information/Topical

“Damaged Bread” (KCET)

Brief Promo—Sports activities

“Go Blue” (KTLA)

Impartial Programming

“Hand Drawn Life” (KCET)

Environmental Information Story

“Los Angeles 2050 (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Well being/Science Information Story

“Princesita De Hierro: Huesitos De Cristal (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Dwell Sports activities Protection

“Farewell Miss Val! Girls’s Gymnastics: Utah State vs. No. 2 UCLA.” (Pac-12)

Sports activities Information Story

“Reaching for Stars, Catching Desires” (KTLA Morning Information at 9 am) (KTLA)

Sports activities Particular

“Beginning of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers” (Spectrum SportsNet)

Sports activities Function

“Our Tales: Combat on Jackson Household!” (Pac-12)

Often Scheduled Each day Morning Newscast: 4am-11am

“Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6AM” (KVEA) / “A Primera Hora” (KMEX) (tie)

Often Scheduled Each day Daytime Newscast: 11am-7pm

“NBC4 Information AT 4PM” (KNBC)

Often Scheduled Each day Night Newscast: 7am-12am

“Eyewitness Information AT 11PM” (KABC)