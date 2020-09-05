KCET’s Fine Cuts Festival for Student Filmmakers Announces Airdates

Los Angeles public broadcaster KCET has confirmed the episodic lineup for its 21st annual “Fine Reduce Festival,” which options quick movies from Southern California scholar filmmakers.

Finalists will air on KCET each Wednesday at 10 p.m. beginning Sept. 30, adopted by each Thursday at 11 p.m. nationally on LinkTV, beginning Oct. 1. Over 400 movies had been submitted throughout Might and June from filmmakers enrolled in 40 Southern California colleges; finalists had been chosen within the classes of documentary, animation and narrative shorts (beneath 25 minutes).

Winners in every of the three classes will probably be introduced throughout a pre-taped digital awards ceremony occasion on Sept. 29. Prizes are valued at between $2,500 and $10,000, with one scholar additionally chosen for The Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award — which sends them to the American Pavilion Rising Filmmaker showcase on the Cannes Worldwide Movie Festival subsequent Might (pending journey restrictions).

Finalists and winners in every class had been chosen by judges together with Deadline movie critic Pete Hammond; actress/director Yolonda Ross (“The Chi,” “How one can Get Away With Homicide”), Six Level Harness inventive producer/head of growth Wendy Willis (“Hairlove”), Selection senior editor/KCRW “Screengrab” host Michael Schneider, DC Leisure inventive affairs senior VP Dan Evans, producer Renee Tajima-Peña (“Asian People,” “Who Killed Vincent Chin?”), Movie Unbiased president Josh Welsh, Frogbot Movies producer/CEO Monica Lago-Kaytis (“Zootopia”) and director Tim Cruz (“Homicide within the Suburbs”).

The 2020 “Fine Reduce” finalists and episodes:

“California Now and Then” (Wednesday, Sept. 30)

Family and friends recount the life and demise of Latasha Harlins, the forgotten spark that ignited the ‘92 L.A. riots in “The Dope Years: The Story of Latasha Harlins,” a documentary from USC. UCLA’s “Frog Catcher” is impressed by the true story of a transgender man in 1876. The episode ends with “Doña Julia,” a documentary from Cal State LA and two animated movies, “Two” and “Sprout,” from USC and Cal Arts respectively.

Filmmakers: “The Dope Years: The Story of Latasha Harlins” (Allison Waite, USC); “Frog Catcher” (Reina Higashitani, UCLA); “Doña Julia” (Dilan Garcia Lopez, Cal State LA); “Two” (Lindsay Scanlan, Cal Arts); “Sprout” (Georgina Cahill, USC)

“Outsider” (Wednesday, Oct. 7)

A contract taxi driver can’t stand large taxi firm 5-Star snatching prospects so he types a protest in “A-Tien,” a comedy from New York Movie Academy. Then, an orphanage is invaded by a shadowy creature in “Milk Tooth,” a horror-fantasy from USC. Additionally included is Cal State Lengthy Seashore documentary “Religion Alone” and USC’s animated movie “Low-Key.”

Filmmakers: “A-Tien” (Yueh Tzu Solar, NYFA); “Milk Tooth” (Felipe Vargas, USC); “Religion Alone” (Jess Kung, Cal State Lengthy Seashore); “Low-Key” (Collin Schuster, USC)

“Totally different Path” (Wednesday, Oct. 14)

A girl travels again to India upon her mom’s sudden demise whereas navigating her household in “Unmothered” from USC. The American Pavilion movie “Black Hat” uncovering the double lifetime of a pious Hasidic man on an evening out in L.A. “Nothing Down About It” is a documentary from Loyola Marymount College adopted by “The Kitchlets” and “Melted”, two animated movies from Cal Arts.

Filmmakers: “Unmothered” (Urvashi Pathania, USC); “Black Hat” (Sarah Smith, American Pavilion Choice); “Nothing Down About It” (Skyler DeYoung, LMU); “The Kitchlets” (Clarisse Chua, Cal Arts); “Melted” (Shuting Zhong, Cal Arts)

“Don’t Panic” (Wednesday, Oct. 21)

Chapman College provides a comedic retelling of the time Johnny Carson began the primary bathroom paper disaster within the quick movie “Out of Inventory.” A younger lady married to a paranoid survivalist should escape in “The Artwork of Survival,” from UCLA. Lastly, the quick movie “Hey Neighbor” from Chapman College, is adopted by two animated shorts “Mr RuRu’s Journey” from Cal Arts and “A HOLE” from USC.

Filmmakers: “Out of Inventory” (Bryan Taira, Chapman); “The Artwork of Survival” (Greg Armstrong, UCLA); “Hey Neighbor” (Emu Haynes, Chapman); “Mr. RuRu’s Journey” (Siti Lu, Cal Arts); “A HOLE” (Molly Murphy, USC)

Right here’s a preview of the collection: