KCON Announces Weeklong KCON:TACT 2020 To Take Place Online In June

It’s official: KCON shall be happening on-line this 12 months!

KCON is an annual conference and music competition that features live shows that includes performances by common Okay-pop artists. The occasion is a celebration of Korean dramas, style, magnificence, meals, and different cultural parts that takes place in a number of completely different nations annually.

Earlier this 12 months, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KCON 2020 Japan (which was initially scheduled to happen in April) and KCON 2020 Russia (which was scheduled for Could) had been postponed, whereas KCON 2020 NY (which was scheduled for June) was cancelled fully.

Nevertheless, KCON has now introduced that followers all around the world will nonetheless be capable to take pleasure in a part of the KCON expertise subsequent month via its brand-new KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER on-line occasion.

From June 20 to 26, Mnet shall be airing a marathon stream of dwell and pre-taped content material for seven full days, combining a mixture of dwell performances from Okay-pop’s greatest artists, meet-and-greet classes, influencer-led panels, and extra. There may also be interactive applications during which followers will be capable to work together with roughly 30 artists and influencers by way of dwell video chats, dwell polls, and extra.

All manufacturing will happen in Mnet’s studio in Seoul, and a portion of the proceeds from the occasion will go to UNESCO’s Studying By no means Stops marketing campaign, which helps kids world wide who’ve been affected by COVID-19 in persevering with their schooling.

KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER will happen on Mnet’s official YouTube channel right here. Keep tuned for additional info on the occasion!

