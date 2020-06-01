KCON Music Festival Announces Lineup for Digital Event KCON:TACT 2020 – Variety

KCON not too long ago introduced that they are going to be partnering with YouTube for their 2020 occasion to stream a weeklong occasion from June 20 to 26. This follows a current announcement that KCON 2020 LA could be postponed. KCON 2020 NY has additionally been canceled as a consequence of coronavirus issues.

The lineup consists of AB6IX, Astro, Ateez, Bvndit, CHUNG HA, Cravity, Everglow, GFriend, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, IZ*ONE, JO1, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae-Hwan, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Monsta X, Natty, Nature, N. Flying, Oh My Woman, ONEUS, ONF, PENTAGON, SF9, Stray Children, The Boyz, Too, Tomorrow x Collectively, VeriVery, and Victon.

Every day of the occasion will encompass a dwell live performance, artist meet and greets and behind-the-scenes footage. There are additionally plans to offer a number of views of the performances so followers can get a greater view of particular members, a standard follow on Okay-pop efficiency movies.

Followers can get pleasure from KCON:TACT 2020 completely on the Mnet Okay-Pop Youtube channel with English subtitles as soon as becoming a member of as a member of the channel for $19.99 per thirty days. The complete lineup of performances and VOD content material might be accessible to members. A portion of the proceeds will go to UNESCO’s Studying By no means Stops marketing campaign.

A number of Okay-pop acts have been placing collectively digital occasions for their followers to get pleasure from underneath keep at dwelling orders. BTS not too long ago streamed previous concert events with ‘Bang Bang Con‘ and is releasing new content material as a part of their anniversary occasion ‘FESTA.’ NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and Tremendous M have turned to the V LIVE app to stream dwell exhibits with tickets starting from $26 to $30 USD as effectively.