KCON:TACT 2020 Announces 1st Lineup Including MONSTA X, GFRIEND, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, LOONA, + More

KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER has unveiled its first lineup of performing artists!

On Might 28 KST, KCON formally introduced that MONSTA X, GFRIEND, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, LOONA, PENTAGON, Golden Baby, AB6IX, NATURE, and TOO might be taking the digital stage at its upcoming on-line occasion.

All 10 of the teams might be performing dwell throughout KCON:TACT’s streamed concert events, and MONSTA X, GFRIEND, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, LOONA, PENTAGON, Golden Baby, AB6IX and TOO may even be taking part in on-line meet-and-greet classes with followers.

KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER is a web-based occasion that may happen from June 20 to 26, throughout which Mnet will air a marathon stream of dwell and pre-taped content material for seven full days on YouTube. The occasion will embody each free content material and paid content material for individuals who buy a membership, combining a mixture of dwell performances by Ok-pop artists, meet-and-greet classes, influencer-led panels, interactive packages, and extra.

Keep tuned for the subsequent lineup!