KCON:TACT 3 Announces First Lineup Of Artists

The primary lineup of artists has been confirmed for KCON:TACT 3!

KCON:TACT 3 marks the third on-line model of the KCON conference, which celebrates Korean popular culture and leisure. After the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, KCON held two on-line variations of the occasion within the fall and summer season of 2020.

On February 19, KCON confirmed that ENHYPEN, iKON, THE BOYZ, ITZY, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Ha Sung Woon, Oh My Lady, and EVERGLOW would be a part of the lineup for KCON:TACT 3.

Keep tuned for extra updates on the lineup!

