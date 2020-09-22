KCON:TACT All-Entry: YouTube Sets K-Pop Fest Docuseries Premiere Date

YouTube will debut “KCON:TACT All-Entry,” the primary docuseries taking followers behind the scenes of a KCON Ok-pop competition, subsequent month.

The YouTube Originals docuseries follows the manufacturing of KCON:TACT 2020 Summer time, the digital Ok-pop competition that passed off in June after KCON canceled its in-person occasions this 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 14 episodes, it delves into how artists, producers and present organizers labored to placed on the marathon, weeklong on-line competition, which included stay concert events and dozens of meet-and-greets with greater than 30 prime Ok-pop artists collaborating.

Artists featured in “KCON:TACT All-Entry” embody Ateez, Loona, AB6IX, IZ*ONE, Astro, The Boyz, Oh My Lady, Pentagon, Chung Ha, Natty and Cravity. YouTube says the docuseries will characteristic beforehand unaired footage and interviews with Ok-pop stars.

The collection will likely be obtainable worldwide beginning Oct. 2 (at 11 p.m. KST / 7 a.m. PT) without cost on the YouTube channels Mnet KPOP and KCON Official. Subtitles in seven languages together with English, Japanese, and Spanish will likely be obtainable for your entire collection. All 14 episodes will likely be obtainable on Oct. 2 for YouTube Premium subscribers.

“KCON:TACT All-Entry” was produced with CJ ENM, the Seoul-based firm whose leisure division produces KCON every year.

“We’re thrilled to associate with YouTube to deliver this behind-the-scenes take a look at KCON:TACT, an occasion all of us labored so arduous to ship to the followers,” stated Hyun Kim, CJ ENM’s head of music live performance and competition. “We’re continually trying to find extra methods to supply premium content material to our followers and we hope they take pleasure in this peek backstage.”

Added YouTube Originals supervisor Kohta Asakura, “In a time of social distancing, we hope this collection offers artists and followers a possibility to attach on a deeper stage by seeing firsthand how the inspiring performances had been dropped at life. Many tears had been shed – and never simply by followers!”

KCON:TACT 2020 Summer time, which streamed across the clock for seven days from June 20-26, drew greater than 4 million viewers from greater than 150 international locations. The manufacturing used augmented actuality and blended actuality expertise to indicate performers on digital phases and to energy options like interactive “fan partitions.”

KCON has introduced its subsequent digital occasion, KCON:TACT 2020 Season 2, will happen Oct. 16-25, 2020, and will likely be streaming on YouTube.

CJ ENM touts KCON USA as the biggest fan competition in North America celebrating Korean tradition and music. The conference launched in 2012 with over 10,000 attendees and has greater than doubled yearly since to over 158,000 followers on the 2019 KCON occasions in L.A. and New York, in response to the corporate.