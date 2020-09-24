General News

KCON:TACT Season 2 Announces First Lineup Of Artists

September 24, 2020
1 Min Read

KCON:TACT Season 2, also called KCON:TACT 2020 Fall, has introduced its first lineup of artists!

Earlier this month, CJ ENM and KOCCA confirmed that one other season of KCON:TACT 2020 could be held from October 16 to 25. The primary KCON:TACT 2020 was held in June. KCON:TACT 2020 is a web based model of the Ok-pop conference that runs in numerous cities all year long. The conference moved on-line this 12 months as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 23 KST, KCON International introduced through Twitter that Park Ji Hoon, MAMAMOO, KARD, Ha Sung Woon, LOONA, Sunmi, and AB6IX had been a part of the primary lineup of performers for the occasion.

Are you excited in regards to the lineup to date? Keep tuned for extra updates!

Supply ((*2*)1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment