KCON:TACT Season 2 Announces First Lineup Of Artists

KCON:TACT Season 2, also called KCON:TACT 2020 Fall, has introduced its first lineup of artists!

Earlier this month, CJ ENM and KOCCA confirmed that one other season of KCON:TACT 2020 could be held from October 16 to 25. The primary KCON:TACT 2020 was held in June. KCON:TACT 2020 is a web based model of the Ok-pop conference that runs in numerous cities all year long. The conference moved on-line this 12 months as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 23 KST, KCON International introduced through Twitter that Park Ji Hoon, MAMAMOO, KARD, Ha Sung Woon, LOONA, Sunmi, and AB6IX had been a part of the primary lineup of performers for the occasion.

Are you excited in regards to the lineup to date? Keep tuned for extra updates!

