Keanu can only return to EastEnders if Phil dies, says Lorraine Stanley

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was pushed out of EastEnders by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after his scandalous affair with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) incurred the wrath of Walford’s most fearsome household, which suggests if the muscly mechanic had been to return there would have to be one almighty plot twist.

“We want to kill Phil!” says Lorraine Stanley, who performs Keanu’s mum Karen Taylor. “Keanu had to go however left her lovely grandson Kayden behind. However her boy is on the market – perhaps he’ll come again sooner or later? By no means say by no means…”

Talking to host Stacey Dooley within the newest version of spin-off present EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., Stanley mentioned her boisterous on-screen clan and departure of eldest son Keanu earlier this 12 months.

Keanu’s fling with Phil’s missus rocked the present and led to fuming Phil ordering a success on her toy boy, leading to a dramatic Christmas Day showdown through which Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) known as in a debt from Martin Fowler (James Bye) and instructed him to bump him off.

The explosive storyline took a number of turns, as Martin and Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Shiny) faked Keanu’s homicide and let him go, only for the Taylor totty to make a shock comeback for the cleaning soap’s 35th anniversary in February for a closing confrontation with the Mitchell males.

Sharon’s teenage son Dennis Rickman tragically died in a ship crash inadvertently attributable to Keanu’s struggle with Phil and Ben, and after giving delivery to their son in hospital she instructed her ex-lover he was answerable for Denny’s demise and ordered him to depart city for good.

Technically the door remains to be open for Keanu, although whereas Phil remains to be respiration it might be difficult to deliver him again. However absolutely Keanu can’t avoid his son without end? Then once more, we can’t see Phil being killed off any time quickly…

As co-star Zack Morris, who performs his youthful brother Keegan Baker, identified to Dooley: “Keanu is a really exhausting man to do away with! He’s already been shot and had just about every little thing executed to him, he’s been by so much.”

Morris additionally teased thrilling occasions had been in retailer for the rowdy Taylors when EastEnders returns in September, following the pandemic-induced transmission break that compelled the exhibit air in June.

Hinting at a ‘difficult’ new storyline for the bolshy brood, the actor revealed: “What occurs once we come again goes to actually expose the Taylors, and expose some darkish secrets and techniques which have been happening.”

EastEnders is predicted to return on seventh September, though the BBC have but to verify the date. Secrets and techniques From the Sq. continues on Mondays at 8pm in the course of the break, and subsequent week's version is a Queen Vic landladies particular through which Letitia Dean and Kellie Shiny look again on the ladies of Walford who've ran the well-known boozer.

