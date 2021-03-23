Keanu Reeves Developing ‘BRZRKR’ Live-Action Film & Anime Series

Introducing the “Brzrkr” on-screen universe.

“Brzrkr” co-author and co-creator Keanu Reeves will star in and produce each a live-action movie and anime sequence adaptation of his BOOM! Studios comedian sequence for Netflix.

The brand new tasks can be an enlargement on the 12-episode restricted sequence, which originated from an thought Reeves had been growing for numerous years.

The legendary motion star makes his comedian ebook debut with the sequence, written with New York Instances bestselling author Matt Kindt. The comedian sequence is illustrated by famed Marvel artist Ron Garney, with colours by Invoice Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá.

“Brzrkr” (pronounced “berserker”) is described as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 yr combat by means of the ages. The person identified solely as ‘B’ (Reeves) is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even on the sacrifice of his sanity. However after wandering the earth for hundreds of years, B might have lastly discovered a refuge – working for the U.S. authorities to combat the battles too violent and too harmful for anybody else. In trade, B can be granted the one factor he needs – the reality about his infinite blood-soaked existence…and the right way to finish it.”

The live-action movie adaptation (starring Reeves) is about to be launched first, with the anime sequence to observe, additional increasing the “Brzrkr” universe by exploring completely different parts of the story. Reeves can even reprise his position within the sequence and voice his character.

BOOM! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will produce alongside Reeves and Firm Movies’ Stephen Hamel. Adam Yoelin will exec produce for BOOM! Studios, which has a first-look deal for live-action and animated tv sequence with Netflix.

“Brzrkr” has already been an enormous success for BOOM! Studios since its March 3 launch. The inaugural difficulty has bought over 615,000 copies, making it the highest-selling debut in nearly 30 years.

For greater than three many years, Reeves has been one of the crucial bankable motion stars in Hollywood. Reeves lately accomplished manufacturing on “Matrix 4,” reprising his iconic position as Neo, which can be launched later this yr. The actor can also be set to start manufacturing on “John Wick 4” this spring.

Reeves is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Ziffren. BOOM! is repped by UTA & Matt Saver.