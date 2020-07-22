Keanu Reeves didn’t expect Bill & Ted 3 to happen in the beginning

Keanu Reaves has stated he had no expectations that Bill & Ted would turn out to be a trilogy when he first took on the position of Ted Logan again in 1989.

Talking to Complete Movie, the John Wick star stated that he knew the idea was “particular” from the begin however that he might by no means have anticipated fairly how a lot the movie would take off.

“Engaged on that materials [1989’s Excellent Adventure], and getting to play it, I believed it was fairly particular,” he stated. “I actually, at the moment, had no expectation that you just and I might be talking right here right this moment!”

And his co-star Alex Winter echoed these sentiments, including, “I imply, the very first film was made by a bunch of younger, scrappy individuals – and fairly independently, and we didn’t actually know what to expect.

“And admittedly, neither did the producers. We knew it was an idiosyncratic movie, so we didn’t actually know the place it was going to go.”

The primary Bill & Ted movie was adopted by a sequel simply two years later in 1991, however followers of these unique films have had to wait nearly three a long time for a 3rd instalment, with Bill & Ted Face the Music scheduled to be launched later this 12 months, barring any coronavirus-related delays.

The upcoming function is about to give attention to the titular duo as they face center age and can see the pair warned by a customer from the future that in order for the world to survive they may want to write a music in simply 78 minutes.

As well as to the two foremost stars reprising their roles from the first two outings, the third entry in the collection additionally sees the return of William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, whereas George Carlin – who appeared in the first two movies however sadly handed away in 2008 – will seem by means of repurposed archival footage.

