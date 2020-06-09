Keanu Reeves’ Double Reveals The John Wick Stunt Inspired By Big Hero Six

Go away a Remark
From the visceral battle choreography to heart-pounding automobile chase scenes, John Wick is infamous for its superb stunts. You would possibly suppose a number of the inspiration for these stunts come from different iconic motion movies, however not at all times. In accordance acquired Keanu Reeves’ double, one of many stunts in John Wick: Chapter 2 was impressed by the animated kids-movie Big Hero 6.
Stunt double Jeremy Fry spoke with Metro about working with Keanu Reeves on the John Wick units, and had nothing however good issues to say about him. He additionally goes into element a few loopy automobile stunt he was part of on the set of John Wick: Chapter 2. He noticed a stunt on Big Hero 6 the place a automobile jumps sideways and needed to recreate that within the film. However, that proved to be a giant problem. Right here’s what Jeremy Fry mentioned:
The door was 20 toes extensive, and the automobile was about 18 toes lengthy. So if I used to be popping out if I occur to be sideways, I solely had a foot on both finish at pace to get the automobile out the door. So it was difficult.
Issues didn’t go so nicely on his first strive, hitting the entrance bumper of the Mustang. Jeremy Fry recalled how he was bodily fantastic, however emotionally wrecked. It took him 5 tries till he lastly acquired it on the fifth strive, which he referred to as, “electrical.” He additionally added:
They performed it again and it was so cool…For no matter purpose on that shot, all the things had form of come collectively. It’s one of many coolest pictures that I’ve been part of.’
In Big Hero 6, you might recall the extreme automobile chase scene when all of the heroes are cramped inside a automobile and Go Go, voiced by Jamie Chung, jumps the automobile sideways over a ramp and onto a bridge. In fact, as Jeremy Fry says, they used that as inspiration for their very own superior bounce scene. This is a facet by facet screenshot of each scenes:
Whereas this was Jeremy Fry’s favourite stunt to be part of, it wasn’t the toughest. In response to director Chad Stahelski, the toughest stunt scene to tug off in John Wick: Chapter 2 is the opening bike stunt sequence. Chad Stahelski was on the bike himself being chased by John Wick and he mentioned the timing needed to be excellent to make it work. It took 9 tries to lastly nail it.
With every John Wick installment, the stunts simply get an increasing number of intense and insane. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum had a few of its most visceral stunts but, one thing Chad Stahelski admits could possibly be an issue transferring ahead, saying he doesn’t have any thought easy methods to prime these stunts but and remains to be figuring it out. Nicely, I suppose in the event that they want extra inspiration, it does not harm to observe Big Hero 6 once more.
