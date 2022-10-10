Keanu Reeves’ dream role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one his fans want him to play.

Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream role in Marvel, and it is none other than that of Ghost Rider, Ghost Rider.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why do you want to dress up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I may have lost my ‘nerd’ card as I got older, but when I was younger, I was pretty ‘nerdy’ about comics,” he says. “My 10-year-old self would want to… I think I would probably want to be Ghost Rider.”

Ghost Rider made his comic book debut in Marvel Spotlight #5 in 1972. After making a deal with the demonic Mephisto, stuntman Johnny Blaze teams up with the Spirit of Vengeance and is granted supernatural powers.

With a motorcycle on fire and a chain made of hellfire, Ghost Rider is famous for his striking appearance: that of a biker with a flaming skull for a head.

Of course, Ghost Rider has already appeared on the big screen, played by Nicolas Cage in 2007.

But the fans take a long time wanting Keanu Reeves in the role…and it seems the action star isn’t averse to the idea.

“It’s really cool,” he said of the MCU. “I think the way the Marvel movies have developed and what they are is really spectacular, and it would be great to be a part of that.”

Will Keanu Reeves be able to join the MCU at some point in the current Multiverse Saga? Perhaps there is room for him after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.