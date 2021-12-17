Keanu Reeves finds that Hollywood requested him to undertake a degree identify. Thankfully, he by no means used it …

The megastar of The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves, was once about to be identified via an absolutely other identify: Chuck Spadina.

All over an interview with Just right Morning The usa, the 57-year-old megastar printed how his occupation was once virtually very other.

“Then I used to be two decades outdated, I used to be in my first automotive, I sought after to be within the films, I went to Hollywood. “he defined. “And I were given there they usually stated, ‘We wish to trade your identify.’.

In line with Reeves, They informed him “Keanu” technology “a little bit too unique”, so he was once driven right into a place to get a hold of a degree identify. When requested what sort of names he regarded as, Reeves did not waste a minute prior to revealing it. “Chuck Spadina.”, He stated. “I got here up with ridiculous names.”.

The Matrix, starring Chuck Spadina. John Wick, starring Chuck Spadina. That’s what we may have observed at the posters of a parallel universe.

On the finish, “I may now not do it”. It is just right that Reeves in any case stood his floor; we will be able to’t consider the type of occupation Chuck Spadina would have had in Reeves’ absence.

Hilariously, as AV Membership famous, Reeves lived in Toronto maximum of his formative years, the place a first-rate side road was once known as Spadina Road, in all probability the foundation at the back of this nickname.

Thankfully, Reeves caught along with his first identify “unique”. However a model of Velocity ​​starring Chuck Spadina indubitably may have completed rather well.

In truth, we do not know what to do with this data. However since we’ve got realized of Chuck Spadina’s shut lifestyles, we will be able to’t assist questioning what iconic motion films Chuck would have starred in.

Spadina will go back to his iconic function of Neo within the upcoming sci-fi film, The Matrix Resurrections.

Needless to say The Matrix Resurrections will probably be launched in theaters on December 22 of 2021.