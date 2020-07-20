Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Asks For Restraining Order From Actor’s Stalker

Go away a Remark
Keanu Reeves will be the Web’s boyfriend, however generally being adored by members of the general public can have unintended penalties. Reeves is alleged to have a 67-year-old stalker named Cathryn who’s obsessive about the star and his private life. She just lately set her sights on the actor’s girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, as effectively. Now, Grant’s searching for a restraining order towards the opposite lady.
In new court docket paperwork filed (obtained by way of The Blast), Alexandra Grant notes that harassment has been undergone for months following the information she and Keanu Reeves had been linked after they appeared collectively on a pink carpet.
The harassment commenced after petitioner was romantically linked to world-famous actor Keanu Reeves, with whom Respondent is disturbingly obsessed. Mr. Reeves is conscious and included in Respondent’s quite a few social media ‘hate accounts,’ that are comprised of actually 1000’s of posts.
The months-long harassment Ms. Grant has undergone has reportedly are available many varieties. She claims there was bodily stalking together with the cyber stalking talked about above. Alexandra Grant is a outstanding artist in her personal proper and instructions an Instagram following of greater than 91,00zero people. Nevertheless, she says the harassment has come from Cathryn as a consequence of her connections to John Wick actor Keanu Reeves.
As well as, the Cathryn listed within the court docket paperwork is alleged to have already got a prison report, together with a number of felony counts. Due to this, Grant is asking the court docket order to cowl a writ that may hold Cathryn at the very least 100 yards away from her, together with her dwelling and office. Alexandra Grant says that is vital as a result of the girl has trespassed on her property and different locations she frequents.
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have reportedly been in a relationship for a while, although rumors about them planning to marry have been debunked. The 2 have been pretty low key even as soon as it was revealed they had been courting, and Grant has solely actually mentioned she’s hoping to make use of the newfound publicity “for good.” Her platforms typically cowl activism subjects together with artwork, so having the next profile might assist with that.
Celebrities are sometimes coping with a number of the uncommon trappings of fame, together with attracting undesirable consideration from unstable personalities. We have seen this again and again with well-known women and men, together with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and extra. Nevertheless, this information is an efficient reminder that celeb has fallout even for individuals tangentially associated to fame. Right here’s hoping all the things works out for Alexandra Grant. Grant says she believes Cathryn is “delusional and obsessive” and that kind of character will be each “alarming” and “annoying” to take care of within the long-term.
We’ll hold you up to date because the request strikes by means of the court docket system, although non permanent orders could have already been granted. In the meantime, Keanu Reeves is getting again into the limelight, as The Matrix 4 has reportedly resumed filming.
Add Comment