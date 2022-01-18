Keanu Reeves has handiest requested 2 folks for autographs in his existence, and certainly one of them wrote him ‘F**okay You’

Keanu Reeves has printed that He has handiest requested two folks for an autograph in his whole existence., and gained a slightly surprising reaction to a kind of requests.

As a high-profile actor incessantly known as the nicest guy in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves is not any stranger to signing his identify on a work of paper for enthusiasts, however he has lately printed that he has handiest for my part requested for an autograph from two folks, certainly one of them is George Carlin, his co-star in Invoice & Ted, and the opposite is Lou Reed from The Velvet Underground..

Reeves shared extra about his encounters with the 2 celebrities throughout a snappy quiz on The Overdue Display with Stephen Colbert. admitted that were given Lou Reed’s autograph for a pal, and that the musician stored it easy through scribbling his signature on a work of paper with none further message or signature. However however, his different reminiscence was once moderately other.

“I ordered some other. George Carlin. Sure, he gave me an autograph… It was once very humorous; wrote, I feel it was once, ‘Expensive Keanu, F**okay you! [que te den]'” Reeves stated with a grin, reflecting at the comic’s non-public word. “SI at all times concept he handiest wrote that for me, after which I met someone else who advised me that he wrote the similar factor to him! after all, gorgeous“.

Whilst it is transparent that Reeves preferred Carlin’s funny method to signing one of these souvenir, we are beautiful positive the John Wick celebrity will proceed to write down his identify on all of his long run autographs, even though that can have modified since he was once about to make use of a fully other identify as a result of “Keanu” was once to begin with regarded as “slightly too unique“.

Conserving his identify, Reeves made his function movie debut within the 1986 movie Forge of a Champion, simply 3 years sooner than his breakout position in The Wonderful Adventures of Invoice & Ted, wherein he starred reverse Carlin, who performed the mentor of the time-traveling duo within the movie. Since then, Reeves has starred in hit franchises like The Matrix and John Wick.

Keanu Reeves will reprise his position as mythical hitman John Wick within the fourth movie within the hyper-violent franchise, which was once lately driven again just about a yr from its deliberate Might 2022 free up date.